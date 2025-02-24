Delta Elevates Business Class Experience with Taittinger Champagne

Delta recently announced that it will begin serving Taittinger champagne in its Delta One Business Class cabins this Spring, marking another upgrade to its premium travel experience. This move follows United Airlines’ recent switch to Laurent-Perrier in their Polaris class.

Premium Champagne Takes Flight

The new partnership with Taittinger will see the champagne served on Delta’s long-haul international routes. However, the offering won’t be available on transcontinental routes between the East and West coasts.

Raising the Bar for U.S. Carriers

Historically, U.S. airlines haven’t been particularly known for their premium beverage selections in business class. However, this is changing rapidly, with both Delta and United now offering decent champagne options in their premium cabins. Both carriers have selected champagnes in similar premium price ranges, leaving American Airlines as the only major U.S. carrier yet to make a similar upgrade to its champagne service.

This champagne upgrade reinforces Delta’s commitment to providing a comprehensive premium experience. Passengers can now enjoy:

Delta One Club access before their flight

Enhanced privacy with suite-style seating featuring sliding doors

Taittinger champagne service

Elevated onboard dining and service

Bottom Line

Delta’s introduction of Taittinger champagne continues the carrier’s efforts to create a more luxurious Delta One experience. Combined with their Delta One Clubs and suite-style seating, this premium beverage enhancement is another welcome step forward.