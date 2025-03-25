Spring into Savings: IHG One Rewards Bonus Points Promotion

IHG’s latest promotion allows select IHG One Rewards members to earn 3,000 bonus points for every two nights stayed, up to a maximum of 9,000 points for stays between April 1 and May 15, 2025.

Key Details

Registration Period: March 25, 2025 – March 31, 2025

March 25, 2025 – March 31, 2025 Promotion Period: April 1, 2025 – May 15, 2025

April 1, 2025 – May 15, 2025 Eligible Stays: Earn points on paid nights. Award nights and Points & Cash bookings do not qualify

Earn points on paid nights. Award nights and Points & Cash bookings do not qualify Earn 3,000 points for every two eligible room nights

for every two eligible room nights Maximum of 9,000 points can be earned during the promotion

How to Register: To participate, members must register here. Only registered members can earn bonus points.

Bottom line

This promotion is an opportunity for IHG guests to earn a few bonus points. It’s not going to move the dial when it comes to deciding where to stay, but if you might be booking with IHG anyway, it makes sense to register now.