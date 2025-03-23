Stay at citizenM and Get a Chance to Win Two Free Nights!

Planning a trip to London? You could win two free nights at citizenM! This promotion offers a chance to win one of 50 stays across 19 European hotels. All bookings made until April 30, 2025, automatically enter you into the draw. Note that stays prior to February 12, 2025, do not qualify, but even a single night stay counts!

The participating citizenM hotels in London are:

Shoreditch Hotel

Southwark Bankside Hotel

Tower of London Hotel

London Victoria Station Hotel

To take part, ensure that you book directly through the citizenM website or mobile app—third-party sites like Booking.com are not included. The citizenM app makes booking seamless and also allows you to control room features like lighting and curtains during your stay. Plus, booking via the app earns you a free welcome drink!

Important Conditions

To qualify for the giveaway, you must consent to receive the citizenM newsletter and promotional emails. For full terms and conditions, visit this page.

Curious About CitizenM?

Photo source: InsideFlyer