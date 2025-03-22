Get 100% Bonus Miles with United Airlines’ Latest Sale

United Airlines has kicked off its latest miles sale, offering MileagePlus members the chance to buy miles with up to a 100% bonus until March 29, 2025.

Key Details

United tends to vary the precise offers it makes to specific members whenever it runs one of these regular sales – but most accounts should be able to access the 100% bonus this time. You can view your bonus on United’s website here.

If you have been targeted for the 100% bonus, the cost per mile works out at 1.88 cents.

Bottom line

It isn’t usually sensible to stockpile United miles at this price, because the same (or equivalent) offer crops up quite frequently. That said, if you have an urgent high-value use in mind already (and there is award availability), it can make sense to take advantage of these sale periods.