Don’t Forget: Last Chance to Lock in Hyatt Award Rates!

Hyatt previously announced that its 2025 Award Category changes will take effect on March 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM CT. This is your last chance to secure current rates before the changes impact 151 hotels globally. Here’s what you need to know:

Key Changes

118 hotels are moving to higher categories.

are moving to higher categories. 33 hotels are shifting to lower categories.

are shifting to lower categories. Approximately half of these changes affect hotels in the United States.

For a complete list of the changes, check out the details here.

How to Lock in Current Rates

Book Before March 25, 2025: Any reservations made before this date will adhere to the current award chart, regardless of your stay date. Be Cautious with Modifications: Changes made after March 25 will follow the new award chart. Points Advance Reservations: These do not secure current pricing. Suite upgrade certificates applied later will also reprice your award based on the new chart.

Refunds for Lower Categories

If you’ve booked a hotel moving to a lower category, Hyatt will automatically refund the point difference starting March 26, 2025. For example:

Booking at a hotel transitioning from Category 2 (8,000 points) to Category 1 (5,000 points) will result in a 3,000 points refund.

Bottom Line

While the changes may not be as drastic as feared, they do affect the value of Hyatt’s free-night certificates and increase costs for many popular properties. If you’re considering a stay at a hotel moving to a higher category, now is the time to book and lock in the current rates before they rise.