Don’t Forget: Last Chance to Lock in Hyatt Award Rates!

Hyatt previously announced that its 2025 Award Category changes will take effect on March 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM CT. This is your last chance to secure current rates before the changes impact 151 hotels globally. Here’s what you need to know:
Key Changes
- 118 hotels are moving to higher categories.
- 33 hotels are shifting to lower categories.
- Approximately half of these changes affect hotels in the United States.
For a complete list of the changes, check out the details here.
How to Lock in Current Rates
- Book Before March 25, 2025: Any reservations made before this date will adhere to the current award chart, regardless of your stay date.
- Be Cautious with Modifications: Changes made after March 25 will follow the new award chart.
- Points Advance Reservations: These do not secure current pricing. Suite upgrade certificates applied later will also reprice your award based on the new chart.
Refunds for Lower Categories
If you’ve booked a hotel moving to a lower category, Hyatt will automatically refund the point difference starting March 26, 2025. For example:
- Booking at a hotel transitioning from Category 2 (8,000 points) to Category 1 (5,000 points) will result in a 3,000 points refund.
Bottom Line
While the changes may not be as drastic as feared, they do affect the value of Hyatt’s free-night certificates and increase costs for many popular properties. If you’re considering a stay at a hotel moving to a higher category, now is the time to book and lock in the current rates before they rise.