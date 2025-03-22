Your Guide to the Aviserv Arrival Lounge at Mumbai Airport: Access, Amenities, and More

A relaxed flight with Air France brought us to tropical Mumbai, where we had a long layover of about 6 hours before our IndiGo flight to Kolkata. Despite having to go to Terminal 1, we visited the Aviserv Arrival Lounge at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai Terminal 2 (BOM)

Located north of the city, Mumbai Airport was the busiest in India after Delhi. It took about 30 minutes to reach the business district and longer to the old city, especially with luggage.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had two terminals, with Terminal 2 primarily serving international flights. Terminal 1 handles most domestic flights.

Access to Aviserv Arrival Lounge T2

To access the Aviserv Arrival Lounge, we had several options:

Purchased access via the Aviserv website : Prices varied; for example, 2 hours + 1 meal cost about €20.

: Prices varied; for example, 2 hours + 1 meal cost about €20. Priority Pass

Lounge Key

Various Indian payment cards

Showers and sleeping cabins were extra: showers cost 750 INR (around €8), while sleeping cabins were about €9.70 per hour.

With Priority Pass, we enjoyed 3 hours of lounge access, but showers and sleeping cabins were not included.

Reception in the Aviserv Arrival Lounge T2

Arriving around 01:00 am, we found the airport quiet. After following the signs to the lounge, we checked in. The reception was efficient but lacked warmth.

The lounge featured colourful armchairs, tables, and power outlets, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Facilities included a buffet, coffee machine, and refrigerator.

Other Facilities

The lounge offered food and drinks, clean toilets, and showers (750 INR). Sleeping pods were available for just under €10 per hour.

WiFi was accessible with a code provided at the check-in desk.

Food and Drink

At the buffet you can find various Indian dishes, hot and cold. Since our visit was very late, I decided not to eat anything this time. Just to have a drink. In this Aviserv Arrival Lounge review I can’t say anything about the quality of the food. Only that it looks neat and that it is regularly replenished. Even in the middle of the night.

Drinks were available, although not well chilled.

Photos review Aviserv Arrival Lounge Terminal 2 Mumbai Airport: InsideFlyer – Marco