Your Guide to the Aviserv Arrival Lounge at Mumbai Airport: Access, Amenities, and More

by InsideFlyer

A relaxed flight with Air France brought us to tropical Mumbai, where we had a long layover of about 6 hours before our IndiGo flight to Kolkata. Despite having to go to Terminal 1, we visited the Aviserv Arrival Lounge at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai Terminal 2 (BOM)

Located north of the city, Mumbai Airport was the busiest in India after Delhi. It took about 30 minutes to reach the business district and longer to the old city, especially with luggage.

Destination tip Mumbai City

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had two terminals, with Terminal 2 primarily serving international flights. Terminal 1 handles most domestic flights.

Access to Aviserv Arrival Lounge T2

To access the Aviserv Arrival Lounge, we had several options:

  • Purchased access via the Aviserv website: Prices varied; for example, 2 hours + 1 meal cost about €20.
  • Priority Pass
  • Lounge Key
  • Various Indian payment cards

Showers and sleeping cabins were extra: showers cost 750 INR (around €8), while sleeping cabins were about €9.70 per hour.

Aviserv Arrival Lounge

With Priority Pass, we enjoyed 3 hours of lounge access, but showers and sleeping cabins were not included.

Reception in the Aviserv Arrival Lounge T2

Arriving around 01:00 am, we found the airport quiet. After following the signs to the lounge, we checked in. The reception was efficient but lacked warmth.

Inside Aviserv Lounge

The lounge featured colourful armchairs, tables, and power outlets, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Lounge Seating Area

Facilities included a buffet, coffee machine, and refrigerator.

Buffet Area

Other Facilities

The lounge offered food and drinks, clean toilets, and showers (750 INR). Sleeping pods were available for just under €10 per hour.

Sleeping Cabins

WiFi was accessible with a code provided at the check-in desk.

Food and Drink

At the buffet you can find various Indian dishes, hot and cold. Since our visit was very late, I decided not to eat anything this time. Just to have a drink. In this Aviserv Arrival Lounge review I can’t say anything about the quality of the food. Only that it looks neat and that it is regularly replenished. Even in the middle of the night. 

Food Options

Drinks were available, although not well chilled.

Photos review Aviserv Arrival Lounge Terminal 2 Mumbai Airport: InsideFlyer – Marco

Overview

Pros

- The lounge is located immediately to the right or left in the arrivals hall.
- A quiet place to recover from your flight.
- There is some food and drink available.

Cons

- Showers are not included for free.
- Staff were not very attentive.
- There are some mosquitoes in the lounges.

Service

Comfort

Facilities

Overall Rating

Conclusion

The Aviserv Arrival Lounge at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 offers a comfortable and convenient space for travellers during layovers. Guests can enjoy amenities such as comfortable seating, a buffet with Indian dishes, and clean facilities. While showers and sleeping pods are available for an additional fee, the lounge provides a space to relax before continuing on to your next destination. Overall, it’s a practical choice for those looking to unwind during their travels.

3

Related Articles