Korean Air Unveils Lounge Upgrades and New Premium Economy Class

Just last week, Korean Air unveiled its new branding and now the airline has announced plans to modernise its lounges. Korean Air has also unveiled its ambition to introduce a new Premium Economy Class on board.

Lounge Upgrades at Incheon International Airport

Korean Air will expand and renovate its lounges at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2. The new “Prestige Class Garden Lounges” will be established in both the East and West Wings, accommodating increased passenger traffic following the airport’s expansion.

East Wing Lounge : Doubling in size.

: Doubling in size. Miler Club Lounge : Also set for expansion.

: Also set for expansion. Opening Timeline: Four lounges will progressively open from August 2025, with renovations of the First Class and Prestige Class Lounges in the West Wing scheduled for April 2026.

Once completed, the airline will operate a total of six lounges at Incheon, increasing lounge space by 2.5 times and doubling seating capacity.

The First Class Lounge will offer a luxurious environment, with the food and beverage offerings significantly enhanced by live kitchens with fresh and varied dishes. Bartenders and baristas will serve cocktails, wines, and other drinks. Speciality bakeries and pastry counters offer croissants, pizzas, and desserts, while a dedicated pasta bar will serve freshly prepared dishes.

The airline will also renovate its lounges at major international hub airports.

Introduction of Premium Economy Class

In response to rising demand, Korean Air will introduce Premium Economy seats by converting 11 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. This will involve removing first-class cabins to install Premium Economy sections.

Service Start : The first converted aircraft will enter service in late 2025, featuring a three-class configuration: Prestige (Business), Premium Economy, and Economy.

: The first converted aircraft will enter service in late 2025, featuring a three-class configuration: Prestige (Business), Premium Economy, and Economy. Fleet Conversion: The process will continue through 2026, expanding Premium Economy availability across more routes.

Further details on the Premium Economy class are expected to be unveiled soon.

Photos: (c) Korean Air