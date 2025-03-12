A New Era for Korean Air – Revamped Branding and Culinary Delights

Korean Air is currently reinventing itself. Yesterday, the Asian airline celebrated a significant milestone by unveiling its new brand identity, which includes a fresh aircraft livery and the first new logo in 41 years.

A Vision for the Future

Walter Cho, Chairman and CEO of Hanjin Group and Korean Air, outlined his vision for the airline’s future:

“As a unified Korean Air, we are committed to more than just transportation—we want to connect people, cultures, and the world through the skies. On this foundation, we will build an industry-leading safety system, enhance the customer experience, and strengthen trust through open communication with all stakeholders. Together, we will create a more connected and better world.”

He added:

“With the full integration of Asiana Airlines, our role as Korea’s flag carrier has become even more important. We will combine our expertise, refine our strengths, and unite our cultures to create an innovative and unparalleled flying experience.”

Korean Air’s New Aircraft Livery

The foundation of Korean Air’s new brand identity is a modernised version of the legendary Taegeuk symbol, which has represented the airline for over 40 years.

The new logo incorporates the Taegeuk symbol alongside the words “KOREAN AIR.” Inspired by the dynamic ribbons of the traditional Korean hat dance “Sangmo”.

While maintaining its signature sky blue colour, the airline has introduced a newly developed metallic-effect colour to enhance its premium image.

Korean Air has also developed its own font and iconography, These new visual elements will be gradually introduced throughout all airport facilities, lounges, and on board.

This is the first major brand update since 1984, when Korean Air introduced the Taegeuk symbol.

New Onboard Menus & More

Alongside the new branding, Korean Air has presented new in-flight menus and amenity kits.

Korean Air collaborated with Chef Seakyeong Kim, owner of Cesta in Seoul, to create an exclusive selection of culinary-inspired dishes. Featuring seasonal ingredients and innovative cooking techniques, these new dishes offer a gourmet experience in the air.

In premium classes, an expanded selection of amuse-bouches and starters provides a more intense taste experience, while newly introduced main courses and desserts aim to offer both culinary sophistication and visual appeal.

Drawing on Korean culinary heritage, the airline has developed special dishes such as Nurungji rice with squid, bibimbap with beef brisket, abalone rice, and royal hot pot (sinseollo).

The menu in Economy Class has expanded beyond the traditional beef bibimbap to include salmon bibimbap and spicy fried squid with pork. Reflecting global culinary trends, the menu now offers dishes such as tofu pad thai, spicy eggplant, and rosé pasta, providing passengers with more variety.

To enhance the dining experience, Korean Air has partnered with luxury brands for their premium tableware. First Class dining features Bernardaud porcelain, Christofle cutlery, and Riedel glasses, while Prestige Class includes Armani/Casa tableware and glassware.

First Class bedding is crafted with high-quality materials from the Italian luxury brand Frette, complemented by an innovative air coil mattress from Eco World for added comfort. Frette loungewear ensures further relaxation on board.

The Premium Class amenity kits, developed in exclusive collaboration with the British luxury brand Graff, consist of elegant bags containing skincare products and fragrances.

The enhanced in-flight dining and service offerings will be introduced on ten key long-haul flights, including flights to New York, Paris, and London, starting March 12, 2025. These enhancements will be offered on all long-haul flights by June, followed by medium- and short-haul flights starting in September.