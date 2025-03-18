A Journey Aboard the Norwegian Jewel…

In advance of InsideFlyer being onboard the inaugural voyage of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship – Norwegian Aqua – later this week, we thought it would be fun to share a review from last year of Norwegian Jewel…

Norwegian Jewel, launched in 2005 and modernised in 2022, was built at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, a renowned shipyard known for luxury cruise ships. As the first ship in NCL’s “Jewel class,” it measures 294 m in length and weighs 93,500 GRT.

The ship boasts 13 bars and lounges, 10 restaurants (some with lavish buffets, others à la carte), a theatre with 1,037 seats, and 1,197 cabins, 540 of which have balconies.

In total, the ship accommodates 2,394 passengers with a crew of 1,072 – slightly fewer than the “flagships,” Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. This may explain why check-in at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal seemed better organised than experiences in New York..

The departure from Tokyo was a grand affair, with a brass band playing marching music as tugboats released the ship into the night.

At Sea

You won’t be bored during your sea voyage. Activities range from dance classes and language courses to art auctions and mobile photography workshops. With NCL’s Free at Sea package, which can be purchased with your voyage, you won’t have to worry about drinks either.

Some may prefer to enjoy the peace and stunning views of the ocean – a welcome break from mobile phones and daily stress. A few laps around the promenade deck can be an experience in itself, fostering a sense of community and whetting your appetite for another excellent meal.

The journey is the goal, making shore excursions a vital part of any cruise. NCL offers a rich programme of excursions, but it’s wise to book in advance as they tend to sell out quickly. On this cruise, stops included Nagoya, Wakayama, Nakoshima, Busan, Nagasaki, Kobe, and Shimizu near Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji.

Cruises aren’t necessarily for the budget-conscious, especially when considering the cost of round-trip flights to another continent. But that’s part of NCL’s appeal.

“Our underlying philosophy is not to focus on travel for the local market – it’s not that our guests necessarily choose cruises that depart from their home region. We focus on people starting by taking a plane, travelling, and having a real vacation experience. For us, sailing away from home is not a vacation; it’s a ‘getaway’. We aim to provide a genuine vacation experience where guests can relax, explore new destinations, and experience the world. There are many wonderful places globally, and we sail to over 400 ports.”

— Harry Sommer, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

NCL also offers to arrange flights as part of the overall package. While you can organise this yourself, the advantage of NCL’s service is that they manage issues like transfers, flight delays or cancellations.

Bottom line

Norwegian Cruise Line delivers a solid, well-tested product that focuses on even the smallest details. The question of whether it is expensive is subjective. Prices depend on the trip length, chosen cabin type, and whether you want additional services like the “Free-At-Sea package”.

However, when comparing a two-week vacation in a good hotel with all-inclusive meals, entertainment, and leisure activities, you may find that you receive excellent value for your money. Just a word of caution: the cruise bug is quite addictive!

Cover photo: M/V Norwegian Jewel at the quay in the South Korean port city of Busan. Photo: Claus Madsen/BongoPlanes