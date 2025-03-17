Choice Privileges Points Sale: Up to 50% Bonus Until April 8, 2025

Choice Privileges is offering a limited-time promotion where you can earn up to 50% bonus points on purchases made until April 8, 2025. This is a solid opportunity for members looking to boost their points balance.

Key Details

Bonus Offer : Up to 50% bonus on points purchased.

: Up to 50% bonus on points purchased. Purchase Limit : You can buy up to 180,000 points annually before bonuses.

: You can buy up to annually before bonuses. Purchase Price: With the 50% bonus, points are available for 0.69 cents each. For context, the lowest price last year was 0.64 cents.

Terms and Conditions

Eligibility : Transactions must be completed between 12 AM EST March 17, 2025 , and 11:59 PM EST April 8, 2025 .

: Transactions must be completed between , and . Minimum Purchase : A minimum of 12,000 points is required.

: A minimum of is required. Points Posting : Points will be credited to your account within 24 hours after purchase.

: Points will be credited to your account within after purchase. Refund Policy: All transactions are final and non-refundable.

Bottom line

This isn’t the very cheapest we’ve seen Choice selling points for, but it’s a decent offer. That said, there’s no need to stock up immediately if you don’t have plans for the points – there will almost certainly be a similar offer a couple more times this year.