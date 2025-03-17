Explore Abu Dhabi with Etihad’s Complimentary New Pass

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways have recently launched the Abu Dhabi Pass at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair. This fully digital pass facilitates access to the emirate’s attractions and more, making it an excellent option for UK travellers.

Key Benefits of the Abu Dhabi Pass

Free Access : Etihad passengers will receive an email with a link to the Abu Dhabi Pass at no additional cost.

: Etihad passengers will receive an email with a link to the Abu Dhabi Pass at no additional cost. Visitor SIM Card : Enjoy a complimentary SIM card with 10 GB of data .

: Enjoy a complimentary SIM card with . Public Transport: Unlimited access to public buses and 24-hour access to the hop-on hop-off tourist bus network serving the city’s main attractions.

(c) Murthy Venkat via Unsplash

Exclusive Discounts

Pass holders can take advantage of:

15% off at cultural sites like Qasr Al Watan and the Louvre Abu Dhabi .

at cultural sites like and the . Special rates at Yas Island’s leisure destinations, including: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi SeaWorld Yas Island Yas Waterworld

Discounts at over 200 restaurants and popular experiences like desert safaris and city tours.

Increased Stopover Opportunities

The Abu Dhabi Pass builds on the success of Etihad’s Stopover program, which welcomed 85,000 international visitors in 2024, a significant rise from 12,000 in 2023. The airline anticipates over 130,000 stopover guests in 2025, an increase of more than 50% year-on-year. When booking through etihad.com, visitors making a stopover in Abu Dhabi can also enjoy a complimentary hotel stay of up to two nights, making their trip even more rewarding.