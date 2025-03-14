Unlock Up to 50% Off: Alaska Airlines’ Global Getaways Promotion

In 2024, Alaska Airlines revamped its Mileage Plan programme, introducing Global Getaways, a quarterly promotion that offers significant savings on award travel—up to 50% off.

Key Details

Booking Period : 11 March to 11 April 2025

: 11 March to 11 April 2025 Travel Period : 11 March to 31 July 2025

: 11 March to 31 July 2025 Eligibility : Discounts apply for economy and premium economy redemptions only, excluding business and first class.

: Discounts apply for excluding business and first class. Origin: Must be travelling from the United States to eligible destinations.

Discounted Destinations

The fourth Global Getaways promotion features discounts to various destinations, with one-way redemption rates starting at:

Calgary, Canada : 12,500 miles

: 12,500 miles Dublin, Ireland : 17,500 miles

: 17,500 miles Hanoi, Vietnam : 30,000 miles

: 30,000 miles Reykjavik, Iceland : 17,500 miles

: 17,500 miles Sydney, Australia : 30,000 miles

: 30,000 miles Tashkent, Uzbekistan: 20,000 miles

The interesting thing to note is that the discounted award pricing applies to various partner airlines – eg. Qatar, BA, Aer Lingus, Qantas, etc.

Good Deal?

If you don’t mind flying in Economy/Premium Economy, these deals can be spectacular value.

Availability actually looks pretty good on the routes I looked at too:

40,000 miles for Qantas Premium Economy from NYC to Sydney is tremendous value.

That’s A LOT of flying for 20,000 miles!

Los Angeles to Dublin – direct with Aer Lingus and various connections possible most days

Bottom Line

The latest Global Getaways promotion from Alaska Mileage Plan offers up to 50% off on awards, valid for economy and premium economy tickets. Be sure to book by 11 April to take advantage of this offer and travel through 31 July.

The terms below mention the option of including free stopovers too (up to 14 nights). I haven’t had a chance yet to take a proper look at what is possible within the confines of the promotion, but in theory you could create some pretty interesting itineraries…

Terms

Global escapes pricing is offered on flights in Economy & Premium Economy class only. Travel has to originate in the US.Each award is subject to taxes and carrier-imposed fees starting from Promo is valid on bookings March 11, 2025–April 11, 2025 for travel March 11, 2025–July 31, 2025. Each award is subject to taxes and carrier-imposed fees starting from $5.60 per person, each way. These taxes and fees vary by itinerary and are based on trip origin and destination. The exact amount of taxes and carrier-imposed fees that will apply will appear when searching for a particular itinerary, and can start at $100 for international itineraries with select partners. For itineraries that include one (1) or more partner award segments, a $12.50 (USD) nonrefundable fee will be collected per person, each way.One (1) enroute stopover of up to 14 days is allowed per one-way on eligible international itineraries. On a roundtrip international itinerary two (2) stopovers are permitted with one (1) in each direction of travel.Prices have been available for one-way trips within the last 24 hours and may not be currently available.Lap infants are not permitted on international partner awards and will not be accepted for travel. Members will need to book seats at prevailing rates.