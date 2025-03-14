Get 100% Bonus on IHG One Rewards Points Purchases This Month

IHG is currently running a promotion where you can purchase One Rewards points with a 100% bonus.

Promotion Details

Offer Duration: Until 29 March 2025 .

Until . Maximum Purchase: You can buy up to 200,000 IHG One Rewards points , which will give you a total of 400,000 points in your account.

You can buy up to , which will give you a total of in your account. Cost: $2,000 USD for 400,000 points.

USD for 400,000 points. Minimum Purchase: To qualify for the 100% bonus, you must buy a minimum of 5,000 points in a single transaction.

To qualify for the 100% bonus, you must buy a minimum of in a single transaction. Increased Limits: The usual purchase limit of 150,000 points has been raised for this promotion.

To get the lowest price, you need to buy at least 26,000 (plus 26,000 bonus) points.

The IHG loyalty programme operates on dynamic pricing for overnight stays, meaning there is no fixed number of points required. It’s advisable to compare regular and award prices before booking.

Earn Double Points on Your Stay

Additionally, until the end of March, you can earn double IHG One Rewards points on paid stays. Here are the key details:

Minimum Spend: The stay must cost at least $30 per night to qualify.

The stay must cost at least per night to qualify. Exclusions: Stays booked with points are not eligible, nor are most bookings not made directly through IHG.

Stays booked with points are not eligible, nor are most bookings not made directly through IHG. Earning Potential: There is no limit to the number of points you can earn during this promotion.

To register for the double points offer, visit the registration page. Bonus points will be credited to your account within six weeks of check-out. Full promotion conditions are also available on the registration page.

Images ©IHG/IF-Christian

