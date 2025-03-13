Limited-Time Offer: Sign Up to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and Score 1,000 Free Miles

Singapore Airlines is back with a welcome offer for new members of its KrisFlyer loyalty programme. From now until March 31, 2025, you can earn 1,000 KrisFlyer miles simply by signing up.

How It Works

To take advantage of this promotion, new members must sign up using the promocode KF10M. Once registered, the bonus miles will be credited to your KrisFlyer account within four to six weeks, with no transaction necessary. Full terms here.

Key Details:

Promotion Period : March 7, 2025, to March 31, 2025

: March 7, 2025, to March 31, 2025 Bonus Miles : 1,000 KrisFlyer miles

: 1,000 KrisFlyer miles Eligibility: New KrisFlyer members who sign up during the promotional period

Additional Offers

Alongside the sign-up bonus, Singapore Airlines is celebrating its 10 Million Members Campaign with several exciting promotions, including:

20% off flights to all destinations

to all destinations 30% off sitewide on KrisShop and Pelago

on KrisShop and Pelago A chance to win up to 38,000 KrisFlyer miles through a social media giveaway. To enter, follow KrisFlyer on Facebook or Instagram and engage with their posts.

Bottom line

This limited-time offer is a decent way to kickstart your journey with KrisFlyer. With the added benefits of flight discounts and bonus miles on future travel, now is the perfect time to join. Don’t miss out—sign up by March 31, 2025, and start earning your miles today!

For more details on the promotion, visit the official Singapore Airlines website.