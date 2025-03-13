  • Limited-Time Offer: Sign Up to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and Score 1,000 Free Miles

by InsideFlyer

Singapore Airlines is back with a welcome offer for new members of its KrisFlyer loyalty programme. From now until March 31, 2025, you can earn 1,000 KrisFlyer miles simply by signing up.

How It Works

To take advantage of this promotion, new members must sign up using the promocode KF10M. Once registered, the bonus miles will be credited to your KrisFlyer account within four to six weeks, with no transaction necessary. Full terms here.

KrisFlyer Promotion

Key Details:

  • Promotion Period: March 7, 2025, to March 31, 2025
  • Bonus Miles: 1,000 KrisFlyer miles
  • Eligibility: New KrisFlyer members who sign up during the promotional period

Additional Offers

Alongside the sign-up bonus, Singapore Airlines is celebrating its 10 Million Members Campaign with several exciting promotions, including:

Social Media Giveaway

Bottom line

This limited-time offer is a decent way to kickstart your journey with KrisFlyer. With the added benefits of flight discounts and bonus miles on future travel, now is the perfect time to join. Don’t miss out—sign up by March 31, 2025, and start earning your miles today!

For more details on the promotion, visit the official Singapore Airlines website.

