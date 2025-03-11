Get 20% Off Singapore Airlines Redemptions Right Now

Singapore Airlines is celebrating a significant milestone of reaching 10 million KrisFlyer members with a ‘Global Redemption Sale‘. From now until March 23, 2025, you can enjoy 20% off on all Economy Saver Awards globally, as well as select Premium Economy travel between Singapore and the United States for travel between May 1 and November 15, 2025.

Key Details of the Sale

Booking Period : Until March 23, 2025

: Until March 23, 2025 Travel Period : May 1 – November 15, 2025

: May 1 – November 15, 2025 Discount: 20% off on Economy Class Saver and select Premium Economy flights

You can access the offer on the Singapore Airlines website.

Business Class (photo: Singapore Airlines)

Premium Economy Discounts

The 20% discount also applies to select USA Premium Economy flights, including the following routes:

Additional Promotions

In addition to the redemption sale, Singapore Airlines is set to introduce “Bigger and Bolder Spontaneous Escapes” soon and a 50% Bonus Miles promotion for flights booked from March 24 to March 31, 2025.

Bottom line

This is a decent opportunity for KrisFlyer members to redeem miles for travel at a discounted rate. Using miles for Economy travel isn’t likely to get too many pulses racing, but given how many destinations are available, the discount might work out well for your travel plans.

Hopefully there will be some interesting options in the new Spontaneous Escapes list when it is released very soon…