KLM Economy Class Review: Airbus A321neo from Paris to Amsterdam

Our trip to Spain concluded and it was time to travel back to Amsterdam. The first leg was with Air France to Paris, followed by our second flight on KLM’s newest Airbus A321neo. This review focuses on our Economy experience between Paris and Amsterdam.

KLM Economy Class Overview

Our journey involved a single booking with the following itinerary:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) -> Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD)

Aeropuerto de Seville (SVQ) -> Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)

Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) -> Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS)

The total cost was €165.97 per person, earning 15 XP and only 500 Miles for Flying Blue Platinum members. Thanks to my Platinum status, I checked in two pieces of hold luggage free of charge. Given the current high ticket prices, this seemed reasonable compared to a single journey with Transavia, which starts at €79 excluding luggage.

Journey Begins at Seville Airport

Despite delays in Seville, our Air France flight was enjoyable. You can read a detailed review of this flight here. Our flight from Paris to Amsterdam faced further delays, allowing us time to visit the Air France Salon Lounge (thanks to elite status). Unfortunately, the lounge was overcrowded and poorly stocked.

Terminal 2F was chaotic, making it difficult to queue. Our flight departed from gate F49, and boarding took longer than expected due to the crowd.

Boarding KL1412

When boarding began, zones 1 and 2 boarded simultaneously. KLM staff greeted us at the entrance, but I felt they could have been more proactive to expedite the boarding process.

KLM A321neo Cabin & Seat Features

The Royal Dutch Airlines has now received a handful of Airbus A321neo aircraft. They feature a 3-3 configuration with 38 rows. The first 5 rows are for Business Class passengers, followed by Economy Comfort passengers and then Economy. Rows 1 to 6 offer more legroom and a larger recline than the other seats. I opted for seat 26A at the emergency exit for extra legroom.

While legroom was generous, the seat had no recline, and the table was stored in the armrest, which meant the armrest could not be moved.

The mini window at the emergency exit was a downside for those wanting views.

Comfort and Service in KLM Economy Class

WiFi was available, including a free messaging package. The Recaro seats are less comfortable than older KLM seats but still adequate for short flights.

Service included drinks and snacks, though the snack was minimal. During the flight, the cabin crew went here and there to chat with the passengers. I think giving attention to the passengers is a plus. You don’t always see this, both at KLM and other companies.

Final Thoughts

We arrived in Amsterdam slightly late, but the flight was smooth and enjoyable. Notably, the A321neo is quieter than older Boeing models, enhancing the overall experience.

