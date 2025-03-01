Review: Air France Economy Intra-Europe (Airbus A320)

We recently flew with Air France from Seville to Paris in Economy Class, and here’s a detailed look at our experience.

Booking Details

We booked our tickets for €165.97 per person, which included:

Amsterdam (AMS) → Madrid (MAD)

Seville (SVQ) → Paris (CDG)

Paris (CDG) → Amsterdam (AMS)

This booking yielded 15 XP and 500 Miles for Flying Blue Platinum members. With my status, I checked in two pieces of hold luggage free of charge.

Departure from Seville

After enjoying Seville, we took bus EA from Plaza de Armas to the airport, which took about 30 minutes. Upon arrival, we encountered some delays at baggage check-in, but the process was manageable.

Lounge Access

Before our flight, we relaxed in the Sale VIP Azahar Lounge, which was conveniently located near our boarding gate.

Boarding and Cabin Experience

The French company has a variety of aircraft in its fleet. This time, Air France was using an Airbus A320 on the route between Paris and Seville. The aircraft consists of 29 rows in a 3-3 configuration. The first rows are used for Business Class passengers. The seat in the middle is left empty, so that passengers have more space in the already small Business Class cabin.

Business Class, at the front of the aircraft

Further back you will find Economy Class in the plane. This time I am travelling in the emergency exit row. Before the flight I chose seat 12F, by the window.

Chair 11F

The chairs have excellent seating comfort. The chairs have a headrest that is also movable. The support is easy to use and offers some extra comfort.

Chair 12F

What is especially nice about the emergency exit seats is the extra legroom. In total you have up to 37” (94cm) of legroom. That is much more than the other seats (72cm).

The chairs also have a small recline and a USB-A port in the armrest.

There is also a table that is easy to fold in and out. Because the distance between the passenger and the table is greater than normal, it can be extended further.

In-Flight Service

There was a choice of a sandwich with ham or cheese. I chose the latter. An okay sandwich, but nothing special. There was also a choice of different drinks, namely apple juice, orange juice, tomato juice, water, wine (red/white), coffee/tea and some other soft drinks. It is no problem to order multiple drinks.

Wifi was available onboard, with three different packages to choose from. I went with the free package (Message Pass). There is also a Surf Pass and Stream Pass , which cost €5 and €12 respectively for the entire flight.

Conclusion

Overall, our Air France flight from Seville to Paris was comfortable and efficient, making it a solid option for travellers looking to connect through Paris.

For more travel insights and tips, check out our YouTube channel for reviews and trip reports.