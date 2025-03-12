Last Chance: 20% Off Stays at citizenM Ends Tomorrow!

The hotel chain citizenM is currently offering a solid 20% discount on stays of at least 2 nights.

If you want to book, don’t wait too long – this sale ends tomorrow –Thursday, March 13 at 12:00 pm (CET).

Details of the Promotion

If you’re seeking a getaway for at least two nights, this offer is perfect for you. The promotion is valid for stays throughout March and April. Availability is limited, and some rooms may already be sold out.

Tip: For an added bonus, book your stay through the handy citizenM app to receive a free welcome drink along with this promotion!

Extra Membership Benefits

In addition to the hotel stay discount, citizenM Membership is now available for $96 per year (down from $120). Membership perks include:

15% discount on all stays, even during promotions

on all stays, even during promotions Free late check-out until 2 PM (instead of 11 AM)

until 2 PM (instead of 11 AM) 15% discount on food and drinks (excluding breakfast)

on food and drinks (excluding breakfast) Early access to promotions

to promotions Free access to the hotel’s co-working area

to the hotel’s co-working area 15% discount on societyM Meeting Rooms

on societyM Meeting Rooms Guaranteed room availability up to 48 hours before arrival

For more insights into our experiences with citizenM, check out our detailed review of the citizenM Los Angeles Downtown and watch the review video on our YouTube channel.

Photo source: InsideFlyer – Christian