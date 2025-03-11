Review: Moonimaa Lounge, Male International Airport, Maldives

The Maldives has just one airport, with several lounges. We visited the Moonimaa Lounge at Velana International Airport (MLE) using our Priority Pass. While not the most extensive lounge we’ve experienced, it sufficed for a quick meal before our IndiGo flight to Bangalore. Below, you can read all about our experiences at the Moonimaa Lounge.

Velana Male International Airport

If you’re flying to the Maldives, you’ll arrive at Velana International Airport. Airlines like Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and British Airways operate direct flights there.

Malé International Airport is a short taxi ride from Malé, the capital. However, most travellers head directly to their resorts on nearby islands. Many resorts offer speedboat transfers from the airport, while others may require a seaplane transfer from a separate terminal.

We stayed at the SAii Lagoon Resort – Curio Collection by Hilton, located about 30 minutes away by speedboat. A review of this beautiful resort will be featured soon on InsideFlyer. Here, I will discuss the Moonimaa Lounge at Malé Airport.

Access to the Moonimaa Lounge

You can access the Moonimaa Lounge at Malé airport through various memberships, including Lounge Pass, Lounge Key, Dragonpass, Priority Pass, ON Pass, and EC Eliteclub. I used my Priority Pass, which comes with my American Express Platinum Card. Guests can also be brought in for free, and children under 3 travel free with an adult.

If you lack a membership, access can be purchased for $40 per person, valid for 2 hours. Payment options include cash and credit cards (including American Express). The lounge operates daily from 6 am to 11 pm, with peak hours between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Reception

The Moonimaa Lounge is located landside in the domestic terminal, before security. Upon entering, turn right and take the stairs to the first floor. An elevator is also available for luggage. At the top, turn left to find the lounge entrance.

We were warmly greeted by two employees who scanned our Priority Pass and boarding passes. They provided a brief overview of the lounge facilities and offered to store our luggage.

Review of the Moonimaa Lounge

The lounge features ample seating for around 100 visitors in a relatively small area. During our visit (between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM), it was quite peaceful. There are separate rooms with larger chairs for those seeking privacy.

The dark leather upholstery and limited lighting create a somewhat gloomy atmosphere, contrasting with the sunny Maldives. Given the luxury resorts in the area, we expected more from the lounge.

In addition to chairs, there are benches where guests can nap. While some lounges prohibit this, it seems acceptable here.

Unfortunately, there are no power outlets, which is a significant drawback, especially since our IndiGo flight also lacked charging facilities.

At the back of the lounge, you’ll find toilets and a shower (with a surcharge). The buffet area is well-lit.

Bar and Buffet

The buffet offers a decent selection of food, drinks, and snacks, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, fruit juices, coffee, tea, and water. Hot dishes included Pasta Penne Alfredo, Vietnamese rice, Indian chicken curry, potato curry, and grilled fish with garlic butter. I found the pasta underheated, but an employee promptly heated it for me.

The cold buffet features sandwiches and a salad bar, while desserts include coffee cake, banana bread, bread pudding with caramel sauce, and fresh melon salad.

During our visit, lunch was served, with breakfast offered in the morning and snacks/dinner later in the day. Here are the service times:

Service Time Breakfast 6:00 – 11:30 AM Lunch 12:30 – 2:30 PM Snack 3:30 – 6:00 PM Dinner 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Other Facilities

In addition to the buffet, the lounge features toilets and a shower. Reservations for the shower can be made at reception.

Several digital screens display flight information, but there are no announcements, so keep an eye on the time. As a landside lounge, remember to factor in time for check-in, passport control, and security, which took us about 10-15 minutes during our visit.

All guests can access free WiFi, secured by a username and password available at reception (up to 5 devices). The connection was stable with reasonable speed.