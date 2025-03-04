Unlock Savings: Air France-KLM Flying Blue’s March 2025 Promo Awards

Air France-KLM Flying Blue has announced its latest promotional awards for March, valid for travel through August 31, 2025. Bookings must be completed by March 31, 2025.

Reward Ticket Conditions

No Miles or XP can be earned on reward tickets.

Airport and security taxes, along with carrier surcharges, are not covered by Miles and must be paid separately.

For infants or minors travelling alone, contact customer service for booking.

Promo rewards are subject to availability.

Bottom line

You can save a decent chunk of miles if these regular promotions line up with your preferred travel dates/destinations. That said, it’s still always worth checking other programmes too – and always remember to take taxes/surcharges into account as well!

