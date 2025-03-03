Emirates Adds Three New Destinations In Asia

Emirates is set to enhance its presence in Asia by adding three new destinations from summer 2025: Shenzhen, Da Nang, and Siem Reap. This expansion, pending government approvals, will solidify Emirates’ position as the airline with the largest and most diverse route network in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 destinations.

(c) Vicky T via unsplash

New Destinations Overview

Shenzhen : As Emirates’ fourth destination in mainland China, this marks the airline as the first Middle Eastern carrier to provide a daily service to this technology hub. Flights will commence on 1 July 2025 , utilising the new four-class Boeing 777-300ER, featuring the latest Business Class seats and a popular Premium Economy Class.

: As Emirates’ fourth destination in mainland China, this marks the airline as the first Middle Eastern carrier to provide a daily service to this technology hub. Flights will commence on , utilising the new four-class Boeing 777-300ER, featuring the latest Business Class seats and a popular Premium Economy Class. Da Nang : Emirates will operate four weekly flights to Da Nang via Bangkok, making it the airline’s third airport in Vietnam after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Services will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using Boeing 777 jets.

: Emirates will operate four weekly flights to Da Nang via Bangkok, making it the airline’s third airport in Vietnam after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Services will run on using Boeing 777 jets. Siem Reap: Scheduled to operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, these flights will also be serviced by Boeing 777-300ER jets in a two-class configuration, connecting through Bangkok.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, stated: “We remain committed to providing business and leisure travellers with unparalleled access to Southeast Asia and the wider East Asian region by offering a comprehensive flight schedule.”

Cover photo: (c) Emirates