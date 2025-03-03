Why You Might Want To Take Advantage Of This Niche Status Match…

Air Tahiti Nui is currently running a status match promotion for anyone with airline status from a major carrier. Here are the key details:

Status Match Levels

Silver or equivalent: Matches to Club Tiare Silver .

Matches to . Gold or higher (or equivalent): Matches to Club Tiare Gold, the top tier.

Eligibility

This offer is exclusively for new Club Tiare accounts. If you’ve previously held a Club Tiare account, you won’t be eligible for this promotion.

You can match status from any airline that “operates between continents”, so status with pretty much any major airline should be fine.

Benefits of Club Tiare Gold

Achieving Club Tiare Gold requires 60,000 status miles in a year and provides several advantages:

75% bonus miles

Business class check-in and lounge access (plus one guest)

Additional luggage allowance and priority baggage

Free preferred seat assignment

Dedicated customer service in Papeete and Paris

Bottom line

While it may seem unlikely that you’ll need Air Tahiti Nui elite status, this free offer requires minimal effort. Simply fill out their application form. You never know when having elite status with another airline could be beneficial for future status matching.

As someone who has previously redeemed (American AAdvantage) miles in the dim and distant past to fly with Air Tahiti Nui, this promotion brought back some fond memories, if nothing else. After a couple of weeks of the sort of hectic travel I doubt I could enjoy much these days, flying from LA to Paris in Air Tahiti Nui Business Class was an extremely soothing experience. I seem to remember the champagne was pretty decent too.

Hat-tip: View From The Wing