Check Out The Latest SWISS Menus (New Options For Passengers In All Cabins)

SWISS International Air Lines is enhancing the on-board experience significantly. This summer, the airline will introduce new Business and First Class cabins on the Airbus A350. However, passengers can look forward to an upgrade in on-board service starting this week with new meal offerings across all cabins.

SWISS Senses

This year, SWISS is launching various innovations on long-haul flights under the name ‘SWISS Senses’. This includes not only new cabins but also improved service.

Passengers in Economy and Premium Economy Class will now enjoy a welcome drink accompanied by Swiss Sbrinz cheese. The drinks menu has expanded to include a new Swiss red wine, and a wider selection of snacks will be available before and after meals. Meals are now served in black reusable tableware.

In Premium Economy, a new three-course menu features options like beef stew in red wine sauce and rhubarb tiramisu.

In addition to food and drink upgrades, new care products will be available in the toilets, developed in collaboration with Alpine Valley and Soeder. Passengers will also benefit from new pillows and blankets made from recycled materials, plus upgraded headphones offering better sound quality.

Business and First Class

SWISS hasn’t overlooked premium cabin passengers. Under the ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ initiative, new menus have been curated in partnership with chef Joshua Lüscher from the Swiss restaurant Zwyssighaus.

In Business Class, passengers can look forward to starters such as vitello salmone with capers and toasted brioche. Their main course options include a braised beef shoulder and jus with morels served with ribelmais polenta or chicken breast with Casimir curry sauce. For dessert, options include lemon cake with mascarpone and verbena gel

First Class passengers can of course expect the cream of the crop. These new menu options include a starter of tatar of cured pikeperch and mustard pickles, served with marinated white asparagus. Main course options include a tender veal steak with herb butter jus and green pea and potato purée, or goat meatballs and velouté with crayfish and clam sauce. Passengers can round off their meal with a dulce de leche tartlet with poached pear.

SWISS Airbus A350

The highly anticipated Airbus A350-900 will enter service this summer, with a total of 10 aircraft being delivered by 2027. The A350 will replace the ageing A340 fleet, accommodating 242 passengers: 156 in Economy, 38 in Premium Economy, 45 in Business, and 3 in First Class.

Additionally, the existing A330 fleet will receive cabin upgrades, with plans for the Boeing 777-300ER fleet to follow, though timelines for this have yet to be announced.

Photo source: SWISS

