Register Now For The Latest Radisson Rewards Promotion

Radisson has launched a (rather lacklustre…) spring promotion for Radisson Rewards members, valid for stays completed between 24 February and 24 April 2025.

To take advantage of this offer, ensure you register for the promotion here. Members can earn up to 7,000 bonus points during the promotional period, detailed as follows:

Stay 1: 500 bonus points

500 bonus points Stay 2: 3,000 bonus points (Total: 3,500)

3,000 bonus points (Total: 3,500) Stay 3: 3,500 bonus points (Total: 7,000)

Important note: This promotion is exclusive to hotels outside the Americas as Radisson hotels in the Americas are part of Choice Privileges.

Bottom line

While 7,000 Radisson Rewards points only equate to around $14 these days, if you’re going to be staying anyway, you might as well register.