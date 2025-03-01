United Airlines Opens New “United Club Fly” at Houston Airport

United Airlines has launched its latest “United Club Fly” at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, enhancing the travel experience for passengers on the go. This innovative Grab-and-Go service caters to eligible travellers who need a quick bite or drink between flights.

What to Expect at United Club Fly

The new club features a diverse range of snacks, including warm pastries, sandwiches, salads, and wraps. Additionally, guests can enjoy a variety of beverages, including freshly squeezed orange juice. A skilled barista is on hand to prepare fresh coffee specialties.

Houston’s United Club Fly is the second location of this concept, following the successful launch in Denver in December 2022, which has already welcomed over 300,000 guests.

Modern Design and Strategic Location

Situated on the south side of Terminal B, the club’s modern design reflects Houston’s identity as a Space City. This opening is part of United’s broader investment of approximately $2.6 billion in Houston, which includes renovations and expansions at Terminal B and a new United Club set to debut next year.

More than half of the airport’s guests are transfer passengers, and the Grab-and-Go Club aims to enhance the customer experience for those pressed for time.

Expanding Comfort Across Airports

United Airlines is committed to improving passenger comfort at various airports. The airline is expanding its Polaris Lounges at Chicago and New York/Newark airports, completing renovations of the United Clubs in Denver, and reopening the United Club in Hong Kong. Additionally, a brand new United Club is scheduled to open in San Francisco in 2026.

Access and Eligibility

Access to the new United Club Fly is available for: