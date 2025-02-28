Wyndham Rewards Spring Promotion: Earn Up to 22,500 Bonus Points

Wyndham has launched a new spring promotion for its Rewards members, valid for stays between February 26 and June 16, 2025. Here’s what you need to know to maximise your bonus points during this period.

Details:

Earning Potential : Members can earn 7,500 bonus points after completing a two-night stay, with an additional 7,500 points for staying another two nights.

: Members can earn after completing a two-night stay, with an additional for staying another two nights. Cobranded Cardholders : Those with a Wyndham Rewards Visa® card can earn a one-time bonus of 7,500 points .

: Those with a Wyndham Rewards Visa® card can earn a one-time bonus of . Registration Deadline: All eligible stays must be booked and registered by May 9, 2025.

You can register for this offer on Wyndham’s website here (make sure to log into your account first).

Terms and Conditions:

Exclusions : This offer is not valid for stays in China, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao.

: This offer is not valid for stays in China, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao. Booking Requirements : You must book your stay through a Direct Booking Channel, which includes the Wyndham website, official reservation numbers, or the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts App.

: You must book your stay through a Direct Booking Channel, which includes the Wyndham website, official reservation numbers, or the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts App. Bonus Limits: Non-cardholders can earn a maximum of 15,000 points, while cardholders can earn up to 22,500 points.

Bottom line

This promotion presents a decent opportunity for Wyndham Rewards members to boost their points balance. However, be mindful of the registration and booking deadlines to ensure you don’t miss out!