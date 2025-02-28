American Airlines Offers Up to 5,000 Bonus Loyalty Points for March 2025 Travel

American Airlines is rolling out a potentially interesting offer for AAdvantage members this March, offering the chance to earn 500 bonus Loyalty Points per flight.
How It Works
- Earn 500 Bonus Loyalty Points: For each American Airlines flight taken in March 2025, you can earn 500 bonus Loyalty Points, up to a maximum of 10 flights (5,000 Loyalty Points total).
- Registration Required: Ensure you register for this offer before booking your flights. Only flights booked after registration will count towards the bonus.
Important Details
- Eligible Flights: Only flights that are both operated and marketed by American Airlines qualify. Basic Economy fares are excluded from this promotion.
- Flight Dates: The offer applies to eligible flights booked for travel between March 1 and March 31, 2025.
- Registration Deadline: Register by March 31, 2025, to ensure your flights count toward this promotion.
Terms and Conditions
- Eligible flights will receive an additional 500 Loyalty Points per segment flown, up to a maximum of 5,000 additional Loyalty Points.
- Flights must be booked after registering for the promotion.
- Loyalty Points will be credited within 14 days after the eligible flight segment is posted to your AAdvantage account.
- Members must ensure that the Loyalty Points earned are properly credited.
- This offer is non-transferable and valid only for the registered member.
- American Airlines reserves the right to change or end this promotion at any time without notice.
For more details and to register for the promotion, visit the AAdvantage Promotions Page.