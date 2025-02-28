American Airlines Offers Up to 5,000 Bonus Loyalty Points for March 2025 Travel

American Airlines is rolling out a potentially interesting offer for AAdvantage members this March, offering the chance to earn 500 bonus Loyalty Points per flight.

How It Works

Earn 500 Bonus Loyalty Points : For each American Airlines flight taken in March 2025, you can earn 500 bonus Loyalty Points, up to a maximum of 10 flights (5,000 Loyalty Points total).

: For each American Airlines flight taken in March 2025, you can earn 500 bonus Loyalty Points, up to a maximum of 10 flights (5,000 Loyalty Points total). Registration Required: Ensure you register for this offer before booking your flights. Only flights booked after registration will count towards the bonus.

Important Details

Eligible Flights : Only flights that are both operated and marketed by American Airlines qualify. Basic Economy fares are excluded from this promotion.

: Only flights that are both operated and marketed by American Airlines qualify. Basic Economy fares are excluded from this promotion. Flight Dates : The offer applies to eligible flights booked for travel between March 1 and March 31, 2025.

: The offer applies to eligible flights booked for travel between March 1 and March 31, 2025. Registration Deadline: Register by March 31, 2025, to ensure your flights count toward this promotion.

Terms and Conditions

Eligible flights will receive an additional 500 Loyalty Points per segment flown, up to a maximum of 5,000 additional Loyalty Points.

Flights must be booked after registering for the promotion.

Loyalty Points will be credited within 14 days after the eligible flight segment is posted to your AAdvantage account.

Members must ensure that the Loyalty Points earned are properly credited.

This offer is non-transferable and valid only for the registered member.

American Airlines reserves the right to change or end this promotion at any time without notice.

For more details and to register for the promotion, visit the AAdvantage Promotions Page.