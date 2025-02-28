Hilton Expands Portfolio with 30 More SLH Properties

In 2024, Hilton launched an exciting partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), allowing Hilton Honors members to earn points and qualifying nights at select SLH properties. This initiative has significantly expanded the Hilton portfolio, with nearly 400 SLH hotels now bookable through Hilton channels.
New Additions to the Portfolio
As of this month, Hilton has added 30 more SLH properties, enhancing the selection of luxurious accommodations in popular cities. Notable additions include:
- Goethe Hotel in Rome
- Grand Palace Hotel in Riga
- Hotel Urban Madrid in Madrid
In addition, exotic destinations are now represented, such as:
- Namia River Retreat in Vietnam
- Desa Hay in Bali
- Correntoso Lake and River Hotel in Patagonia
Benefits for Hilton Honors Members
As a Hilton Honors member, you can enjoy exclusive rates and perks at these SLH hotels. Key benefits include:
- Free water in the room
- No resort fees for award stays
- 20% bonus points from silver status onwards
- Fifth night free on reward stays
Gold members enjoy additional perks, including an 80% bonus on points and free breakfast for two. Diamond members receive a 100% points bonus, free breakfast, and potential upgrades based on availability.
With over 400 SLH hotels now part of the Hilton family, the opportunities for unforgettable travel experiences in 2025 are endless. Explore the complete list of participating SLH hotels here.