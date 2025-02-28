Hilton Expands Portfolio with 30 More SLH Properties

In 2024, Hilton launched an exciting partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), allowing Hilton Honors members to earn points and qualifying nights at select SLH properties. This initiative has significantly expanded the Hilton portfolio, with nearly 400 SLH hotels now bookable through Hilton channels.

New Additions to the Portfolio

As of this month, Hilton has added 30 more SLH properties, enhancing the selection of luxurious accommodations in popular cities. Notable additions include:

In addition, exotic destinations are now represented, such as:

Benefits for Hilton Honors Members

As a Hilton Honors member, you can enjoy exclusive rates and perks at these SLH hotels. Key benefits include:

Free water in the room

No resort fees for award stays

20% bonus points from silver status onwards

Fifth night free on reward stays

Gold members enjoy additional perks, including an 80% bonus on points and free breakfast for two. Diamond members receive a 100% points bonus, free breakfast, and potential upgrades based on availability.

With over 400 SLH hotels now part of the Hilton family, the opportunities for unforgettable travel experiences in 2025 are endless. Explore the complete list of participating SLH hotels here.