Singapore Airlines Partners with Two Michelin-Starred AOC for a New Spring Business Class Menu – Here’s What We Thought…

Singapore Airlines continues its collaboration with AOC, the two-star Michelin restaurant, with the debut of a new spring menu this March. InsideFlyer had the opportunity to preview the menu at the airport, and here’s what passengers flying in Business Class can look forward to.

This partnership highlights a shared dedication to exceptional guest experiences, culinary innovation, and elevated in-flight dining. AOC’s first menu for Singapore Airlines last summer set a high bar for in-flight dining, and the spring menu promises to continue that success.

The first appetizer from the Singapore Airlines and AOC collaboration. Photo: Henrik Olsen

Menu 2.0: A Spring Feast

Designed by Søren Selin of AOC, the new menu has been carefully crafted to bring Michelin-starred dining to 35,000 feet. Adapting fine dining dishes for reheating and serving at altitude is no small feat, and Gate Gourmet, the catering team responsible, plays a critical role in ensuring these creations shine in the air.

Casper Vedel from Gate Gourmet explains how Michelin-starred food is transformed for airline service. Photo: Henrik Olsen

Starting 1 March, passengers can enjoy the following seasonal dishes:

Starter: Scallop with cabbage, horseradish, and dill

Scallop with cabbage, horseradish, and dill Main Course: Lamb with lettuce, morel sauce, and spring herbs

Scallop starter. Photo: Henrik Olsen

Lamb main course. Photo: Henrik Olsen

During the menu preview, InsideFlyer had the chance to provide feedback to Søren Selin and Gate Gourmet’s Executive Chef, Casper Vedel. Suggestions included removing the lamb’s fat layer for easier cutting and slicing the lettuce lengthwise for improved presentation.

A Commitment to Excellence

Søren Selin, head chef at AOC. Photo: Henrik Olsen

Jagdish Bhojwani, General Manager of Singapore Airlines in the Nordics, commented on the collaboration:

“Our passengers expect an exceptional travel experience when they board our aircraft. As the world’s most award-winning airline, customer satisfaction is always our top priority. AOC’s summer menu set new standards and received fantastic feedback. I am excited for passengers to try the new spring menu and enjoy another top-notch local dining experience.”

Søren Selin shared his thoughts on the inspiration for the spring menu:

“The two new dishes are my interpretation of a true spring menu. My focus is always on seasonal, local ingredients, aesthetics, preparation, and taste. Scallop, lamb, and spring herbs all felt like natural choices for this time of year. Simplicity was a key consideration this time, ensuring the dishes can be executed at a high level, which both AOC and Singapore Airlines guarantee.”

Passengers flying Business Class with Singapore Airlines can look forward to this refined culinary experience, blending the artistry of AOC with the airline’s renowned service.