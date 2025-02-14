Hilton and SLH team up—why this matters for Hilton Honors members

Hilton’s latest move in the luxury space is its exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). This collaboration means Hilton Honors members can now earn and redeem points at hundreds of SLH’s independently owned boutique hotels across 90 countries. Hilton calls it a “game changer” for independent hotels and travelers alike. But how much does it really change things for Hilton’s loyal guests? Let’s break it down.

Expanding luxury choices with SLH

The biggest perk of this partnership is variety. While Hilton already has a strong luxury lineup with Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, and LXR, SLH adds a different flavor. Think coastal retreats, countryside estates, and stylish city hideaways. Boutique properties like Nimb Hotel in Copenhagen and Nobu Hotel Marbella in Spain bring a new level of charm that standard chain hotels sometimes lack.

For Hilton loyalists, this means access to a fresh set of unique hotels. Plus, with more destinations on the map, Honors members get more flexibility when planning upscale trips.

Earning and redeeming Hilton Honors points at SLH

Earning Points at SLH Properties

When booking stays at participating SLH hotels through Hilton channels, Hilton Honors members earn points similarly to other Hilton properties:

Base Members : 10 points per dollar spent.

: 10 points per dollar spent. Silver Members : 12 points per dollar spent.

: 12 points per dollar spent. Gold Members : 18 points per dollar spent.

: 18 points per dollar spent. Diamond Members: 20 points per dollar spent.

It’s important to note that points are earned only on the room rate at SLH properties, not on additional charges like dining or spa services .

Redeeming Points: Value Examples

Redeeming Hilton Honors points at SLH properties can offer significant value, often exceeding the typical point valuation of 0.5 cents per point. For instance:

Canaves Oia Hotel, Santorini, Greece : A night here can cost over €1,200, but is available for 140,000 points, yielding a value of approximately 0.86 cents per point.

: A night here can cost over €1,200, but is available for 140,000 points, yielding a value of approximately 0.86 cents per point. Hermitage Bay, Antigua and Barbuda: With cash rates around $1,758 per night and standard room rewards at 130,000 points, the redemption value is approximately 1.35 cents per point.

Hermitage Bay Hotel

Additionally, Hilton’s “Fifth Night Free” benefit applies to SLH properties, allowing members to save even more on extended stays.

Elite benefits and limitations

Hilton Honors Gold and Diamond members do get perks at SLH properties, such as room upgrades (if available) and breakfast. But there’s a catch—breakfast is now confirmed to be continental rather than full. Before, some SLH hotels offered a more generous breakfast, but Hilton’s update clarifies that only a basic offering is guaranteed.

This might not be a dealbreaker, but for travelers used to more robust Hilton elite perks, it’s a step down. The treatment of elite guests at SLH hotels remains to be seen, as these properties operate independently with their own service standards.

A new era of luxury travel

Hilton isn’t the first major hotel group to expand via partnerships. Hyatt’s acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2023 was a similar play, boosting its luxury portfolio. Accor, IHG, and Marriott have also made moves in the independent luxury hotel space.

By adding SLH, Hilton strengthens its position against competitors and attracts a broader audience, especially those who prefer unique, high-end stays over corporate-style hotels. SLH hotels also gain exposure to Hilton’s 180 million Honors members, so it’s a win for them, too.

Overall, the Hilton and SLH partnership is a big win for travelers who love boutique luxury hotels. It expands Hilton’s reach and gives Honors members new ways to use their points. However, not every SLH property participates, points prices may rise, and elite benefits aren’t as strong as they are at Hilton’s own brands.

For travelers who value unique experiences over uniform luxury, this could be a great addition to Hilton’s portfolio. But if elite perks and predictable service matter most, sticking to Waldorf Astoria or Conrad might still be the better choice.

Photo credits: Hilton & SLH