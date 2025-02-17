Hilton Status Match Challenge Returns – Get Diamond in Just 14 Nights

Want to switch your hotel loyalty to Hilton? Here’s your chance to fast-track to elite status without sacrificing your existing benefits. Hilton Honors has renewed their status match challenge, offering an excellent opportunity for frequent travelers.

Offer Details

Instant Gold Status : Receive Hilton Gold status for 90 days

: Receive Hilton Gold status for 90 days Maintain Gold : Stay 8 paid nights within 90 days

: Stay 8 paid nights within 90 days Earn Diamond : Stay 14 paid nights within 90 days

: Stay 14 paid nights within 90 days Extended Duration: Matched status remains valid through March 2027

Eligibility Requirements

You need to have elite status with one of these programs:

Marriott Bonvoy

IHG One Rewards

World of Hyatt

Best Western Rewards

Choice Privileges

An “other” option is available, so additional programs may be considered.

Note: You must submit proof of both your current elite status AND a recent stay with that program.

Benefits Worth Pursuing

Hilton Gold status includes a daily Food & Beverage credit at US properties (free breakfast at most international locations), while Diamond status adds guaranteed lounge access where available. These perks make this one of the most valuable status matches in the industry.

Strategy Tips