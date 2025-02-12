Travel can be exhausting. Between jet lag, long meetings, and unpredictable schedules, maintaining wellness routines on the road is tough. Hilton’s latest partnerships with Calm and Peloton aim to change that. But do they really help travelers, or is this just another marketing move? Let’s dive in.

A better night’s sleep?

One big promise of the Hilton’s wellness partnerships is improved sleep and relaxation, thanks to a new collaboration with Calm. Calm is a popular mindfulness app known for its science-backed content designed to reduce stress, enhance mental clarity, and improve sleep quality. Millions of users rely on it for guided meditations, Sleep Stories, and calming soundscapes.

Starting in March 2025, Hilton will integrate Calm’s content into its Connected Room Experience. Guests can access guided meditations, relaxing audio, and sleep-inducing stories directly from their in-room TV—no subscription required. This move makes it easier than ever for travelers to unwind and recharge during their stay.

This could be a great addition for light sleepers or those battling jet lag. The convenience of not needing an app or extra device is a plus. But will it work for everyone?

Calm’s content is excellent, but sleep quality depends on more than soothing audio. Hilton has already taken steps to improve sleep with blackout curtains, comfortable mattresses, and soundproofing in some of its properties. Certain hotels even offer unique sleep experiences, like guided sound baths and customizable pillow selections. However, these features vary by location, so not every Hilton guest will have access to them. Factors like blackout curtains, mattress comfort, and noise levels in the hotel itself matter just as much. If Hilton really wants to improve guest wellness, expanding these sleep-friendly features across more properties, rather than relying solely on a digital solution, would make a bigger impact.

Verdict: Hilton’s Calm partnership is helpful, but expanding sleep-friendly features across more hotels would be even better.

In-room Peloton workouts: Convenient or unnecessary?

Hilton has expanded its wellness offerings with a new integration of Peloton’s fitness content. Peloton is a widely popular fitness platform known for its high-energy, instructor-led workouts across various disciplines, including cycling, strength training, and yoga. With a strong community of users, Peloton has become a leader in at-home and on-the-go fitness.

Now, Hilton guests can access a selection of on-demand Peloton classes directly from their in-room TVs. This builds on Hilton’s existing partnership, which already includes Peloton bikes in many Hilton gyms. Guests can choose from workouts like yoga, strength training, barre, cardio, stretching, and Pilates—no equipment required. This addition aims to help travelers maintain their fitness routines with convenience and flexibility.

For fitness-focused travelers, this is a solid perk. Not everyone wants to hit a gym after a long flight, so having a private workout option makes sense. The downside? The selection will only update every six months, which might get repetitive for frequent Hilton guests.

It’s also unclear how intuitive the system will be. If navigating the Connected Room tech is clunky, guests might stick to their usual fitness apps instead. Additionally, room space may be a limiting factor—hotel rooms aren’t always designed for floor workouts.

Verdict: Hilton’s Peloton partnership is convenient for some, but limited room space and outdated class rotations make it less practical for frequent travelers.

The real impact of Hilton’s wellness partnerships

Hilton has confirmed that the Calm and Peloton integrations will initially roll out to over 2,400 properties worldwide, primarily those equipped with Connected Room technology. However, availability will vary, so travelers should check with their specific hotel to see if these wellness perks are included.

It’s great to see Hilton recognizing that wellness is a priority for modern travelers. But these wellness partnerships are mostly digital solutions. They enhance a stay, but they don’t fundamentally change the travel experience.

If Hilton wants to lead in wellness, it should go beyond content and focus on the physical environment. Improved air quality, healthier room service options, and better sleep-friendly room designs would make a bigger difference than app-based wellness add-ons.

That said, these features are free, easy to use, and better than nothing. If you already use Calm or Peloton, you’ll likely appreciate the convenience. Just don’t expect them to fully replace your usual wellness routines.

Photo credits: Hilton