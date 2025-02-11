For frequent Delta flyers, elite status just got a little more stylish. The airline has introduced new bag tags, an upgraded and customizable accessory for Medallion Members. These new metal tags let travelers showcase their loyalty in a sleek, sophisticated way.

Medallion Members can personalize their Delta bag tags with their name, SkyMiles details, and Million Miler Status. While they don’t offer extra travel perks, they’re a sleek and subtle way to showcase loyalty to Delta.

How to get your personalized Delta bag tag

The tags are free for Medallion Members. To request one, members can log into their SkyMiles account and visit www.deltamedalliontags.com. There, you can choose from multiple styles and add custom engravings.

The tags are available in multiple styles and allow for personalized engravings. Whether you’re a Silver Medallion or a Diamond Medallion traveler, these bag tags offer a way to carry your status with pride.

Other Medallion perks for 2025

Beyond the new bag tags, Delta’s 2025 Medallion Year brings enhanced benefits across the board, including:

Choice Benefits in the Fly Delta app – Diamond and Platinum Members can now select rewards directly through the app.

– Diamond and Platinum Members can now select rewards directly through the app. More ways to earn miles – Partnerships with brands like Starbucks and Uber make earning SkyMiles easier than ever.

– Partnerships with brands like Starbucks and Uber make earning SkyMiles easier than ever. Exclusive award deals – Special discounts on flights help Medallion Members stretch their miles further.

Delta’s loyalty program remains competitive, and while some travelers have noted recent changes to status requirements, the airline continues to offer valuable perks to its most dedicated customers.

Why get a Delta bag tag?

Loyalty programs aren’t just about perks—they’re about recognition. These Delta bag tags provide a simple way to highlight Medallion Status while traveling. They won’t impact boarding priority or upgrades, but they’re a subtle nod to your SkyMiles commitment.

For those who enjoy small travel touches, these tags are a great addition. And since they’re free for Medallion Members, there’s no downside to claiming one.