United will restart flights to Tel Aviv starting March 15th

United Airlines has announced the return of its Tel Aviv flights from New York/Newark. Service will resume on March 15th, with a second daily flight launching on March 29th. This decision follows detailed operational assessments and close coordination with airline unions to ensure a smooth transition.

With this move, United becomes the first U.S. airline to restart service to Tel Aviv (TLV) this year. The flights will be operated on Boeing 787-10 aircraft, known for their efficiency and passenger comfort.

United’s strong international network plays a key role in connecting travelers, offering seamless options for those heading to or from Israel. In addition, the airline provides convenient connections through Lufthansa Group airlines, giving passengers more flexibility. This restart underscores United’s long-standing commitment to Tel Aviv, reaffirming its role in providing essential international routes.

Passengers flying on United’s Tel Aviv flights can look forward to a modern and comfortable experience aboard the Boeing 787-10. This aircraft features spacious seating, upgraded in-flight amenities, and a smooth ride. Additionally, travelers can take advantage of United’s global partnerships to connect onward to destinations across Europe, making their journey even more seamless.

For the full press release click here.

Photo credits: United Airlines