Register Now For Marriott’s New Bonus Offer…

Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled a potentially attractive new promotion offering members both bonus points and elite night credits on every eligible stay.
Key Details
- Earning rate: 1,000 bonus points + 1 bonus Elite Night Credit per eligible paid night
- Registration deadline: 14 April 2025
- Stay period: 11 February – 28 April 2025
- No cap on the number of bonus points or elite nights you can earn
How to Participate
- Register for the promotion here, before April 14th
- Book directly through Marriott channels (website, app, or hotel)
- Complete your stays between February 11th and April 28th
Important Exclusions
- Award stays (including Points + Cash) are not eligible
- Bookings through third-party sites (like Expedia) don’t qualify
- BVLGARI and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection stays are excluded
- Members earning airline miles instead of points cannot participate
Bottom line
This promotion could work very well for anyone chasing elite status with Marriott. 1,000 bonus points per night isn’t worth much more than a few dollars, but double elite nights is definitely attractive for members working towards status upgrades.
Remember that points typically post within 10 business days after checkout, while Homes & Villas stays may take up to 6 weeks after the promotion ends to credit.