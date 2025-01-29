Register Now For Marriott’s New Bonus Offer…

Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled a potentially attractive new promotion offering members both bonus points and elite night credits on every eligible stay.

Key Details

Earning rate: 1,000 bonus points + 1 bonus Elite Night Credit per eligible paid night

1,000 bonus points + 1 bonus Elite Night Credit per eligible paid night Registration deadline: 14 April 2025

14 April 2025 Stay period: 11 February – 28 April 2025

11 February – 28 April 2025 No cap on the number of bonus points or elite nights you can earn

How to Participate

Register for the promotion here, before April 14th Book directly through Marriott channels (website, app, or hotel) Complete your stays between February 11th and April 28th

Important Exclusions

Award stays (including Points + Cash) are not eligible

Bookings through third-party sites (like Expedia) don’t qualify

BVLGARI and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection stays are excluded

Members earning airline miles instead of points cannot participate

Bottom line

This promotion could work very well for anyone chasing elite status with Marriott. 1,000 bonus points per night isn’t worth much more than a few dollars, but double elite nights is definitely attractive for members working towards status upgrades.

Remember that points typically post within 10 business days after checkout, while Homes & Villas stays may take up to 6 weeks after the promotion ends to credit.