Review: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, India

Kolkata may not be the most famous city in India, but it holds significant historical and cultural importance. As the capital of West Bengal, the city is intertwined with India’s colonial past, and remnants of that era can still be seen today. With a population of nearly 18 million, Kolkata plays a crucial role in the country. During our tour through India, we had the opportunity to stay at the Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, and here’s our detailed review.

Location of the Hotel

The Hyatt Centric Ballygunge is situated in the southern part of Kolkata. Kolkata International Airport (CCU) is about an hour’s drive away. While public transport is an option, we recommend against it, especially if you’re travelling with luggage. An Uber taxi is a more convenient and affordable choice, costing around £10 for a 45-minute ride. The city centre is approximately half an hour away by taxi or bus, though traffic can cause delays.

The Hyatt Centric hotel opened in April 2024, offering modern amenities. Other notable hotels in the city include The Westin, Novotel Kolkata, JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata, ITC Sonar, and ITC Royal Bengal (both part of A Luxury Collection).

We also made a YouTube video of this review of the Hyatt Centric. Check it out on our InsideFlyer YouTube channel or below. Did you know that we publish new videos every week? Subscribe to our channel so you don’t miss anything!

The Rooms at the Hyatt Centric Kolkata

The Hyatt Centric Kolkata features 93 rooms, including 7 suites. Here’s a brief overview of the room types:

Standard Room : 23 m² with a king-size bed or two single beds.

: 23 m² with a king-size bed or two single beds. Junior Suite : 40 m² with a sitting area.

: 40 m² with a sitting area. Executive Suite: 47 m² with a separate dining and sitting area.

In this review, we focus on the 2 Twin Beds Room.

The Room: 2 Twin Beds Room

This room features two single beds, a bedside table with ample power outlets, a reading lamp, and light switches. On the bedside table, you’ll find a telephone and a digital alarm clock that also charges your phone wirelessly, albeit slowly.

The room has an upholstered headboard featuring a picture of the iconic Howrah Bridge, adding a touch of local charm. A large TV offers both local and international channels.

At the back of the room, there’s a small sitting area with a chair, table, and a bench by the window, along with a mini fridge, kettle, two bottles of water, tea bags, and instant coffee.

The Bathroom

The 2 Twin Bed Room includes a bathroom with a walk-in shower, spacious sink, and a variety of amenities such as a toothbrush, razor, and hairdryer.

The bathroom features a large mirror and a smaller shaving mirror. While there are limited hooks for towels, the shower is equipped with both a hand and rain shower.

Breakfast at Restaurant Yayavar

Breakfast is served daily at the Yayavar restaurant on the 2nd floor. On weekdays, breakfast runs from 7:00 to 10:30 and on weekends until 11:00. We booked breakfast when making our reservation.

The buffet offers a wide selection, catering to both local and Western tastes. You can enjoy cereals, fresh fruit, yoghurt, or opt for a traditional English or American breakfast. There’s also a variety of juices, dairy, coffee, and tea.

Hotel Facilities

The Hyatt Centric Kolkata offers various facilities, including the Yayavar restaurant for lunch and dinner, serving both local Indian and Western dishes. The Tess restaurant features European and Asian meals, along with a selection of mocktails.

On the rooftop, next to the swimming pool, you’ll find Cal-On, where you can enjoy drinks, including local beers.

If you’re looking to stay active, the hotel features a swimming pool on the 7th floor, open from 7:00 to 19:00, and a 24-hour fitness room. There’s also a spa available daily from 8:00 to 20:00.

If you arrive by car, free parking is available. The hotel also offers business facilities, including meeting rooms, and a concierge service to assist with taxi arrangements, airport transfers, or excursions. The staff are friendly and attentive.