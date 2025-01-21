SkyTeam to offer lounge access for passengers on domestic flights

Airline alliance SkyTeam is making some positive changes to its lounge access policy. SkyTeam Elite Plus members will soon also have access to some domestic lounges, even when flying Economy or Premium Economy Class. Next to that, more lounges will offer a 3-hour visit limit, instead of a shorter time period. Although the latter is rarely enforced.

SkyTeam domestic flights

The first change is for SkyTeam customers flying on a (part) domestic itinerary. Elite Plus members traveling on a domestic flight with Air France, China Eastern, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM, SAS, Saudia, and Vietnam Airlines will have access to select lounges, even when not flying Business or First Class. The change will be in effect from 1 april 2025. An overview of all SkyTeam (affiliated) lounges can be found here.

An example: when you fly Economy Class with Garuda from Jakarta to Bali, you will have domestic lounge access in Jakarta. Another example, when you fly Economy from Nairobi to Mombasa with Kenya Airways, you will have domestic lounge access in Nairobi. In practice, some carrier already granted lounge access to SkyTeam Elite Plus members, but now it’s also formalized in the lounge access policy.

Elite Plus members can bring one guest into the lounge with them. As long as they travel on the same SkyTeam flight. SkyTeam is planning to have more domestic lounges added to the list in the future.

Unfortunately, not all SkyTeam airlines will follow the new policy. One exception is Aerolineas Argentinas. But a more notably exception is Delta Air Lines. The airline has quite a restrictive access policy when it comes to domestic flights for non-First Class passengers.

3-hour lounge access

Next to the access policy, there are some more changes. SkyTeam is now introducing the 3-hour lounge access policy to more lounge. At the moment, some lounges have a different maximum stay duration. SkyTeam Elite Plus passengers will continue to have same-day lounge access at the point of connection.