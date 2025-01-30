IHG is Offering Double Elite Night Credits on Stays Until April

IHG One Rewards has launched a targeted promotion offering members the opportunity to fast-track their way to elite status. Selected members can earn double elite night credits on stays through April 22nd, 2025.

Key Details

Promotion Period: January 27th – April 22nd, 2025

January 27th – April 22nd, 2025 Maximum Benefit: Up to 10 bonus elite night credits

Up to 10 bonus elite night credits How it Works: Earn 1 bonus elite night credit for each qualifying night stayed

Earn 1 bonus elite night credit for each qualifying night stayed Registration Required: Members must register before their first stay

Qualifying Stay Requirements

Minimum spend of $30 USD (or local equivalent) per night

Must book directly with IHG (bookings via Expedia, Booking.com, etc. do not qualify)

Reward nights and Points & Cash bookings are excluded

Bottom line

If you are eligible for the offer, it doubles your elite night earnings during the promotional period, making it an excellent opportunity to jumpstart your IHG status aspirations.

Important Note: This is a targeted offer, so check your email or IHG account to see if you’re eligible. If you’ve received an invitation, we recommend registering immediately even if you haven’t planned any stays yet, as retroactive registration isn’t possible.