IHG is Offering Double Elite Night Credits on Stays Until April

IHG One Rewards has launched a targeted promotion offering members the opportunity to fast-track their way to elite status. Selected members can earn double elite night credits on stays through April 22nd, 2025.
Key Details
- Promotion Period: January 27th – April 22nd, 2025
- Maximum Benefit: Up to 10 bonus elite night credits
- How it Works: Earn 1 bonus elite night credit for each qualifying night stayed
- Registration Required: Members must register before their first stay
Qualifying Stay Requirements
- Minimum spend of $30 USD (or local equivalent) per night
- Must book directly with IHG (bookings via Expedia, Booking.com, etc. do not qualify)
- Reward nights and Points & Cash bookings are excluded
Bottom line
If you are eligible for the offer, it doubles your elite night earnings during the promotional period, making it an excellent opportunity to jumpstart your IHG status aspirations.
Important Note: This is a targeted offer, so check your email or IHG account to see if you’re eligible. If you’ve received an invitation, we recommend registering immediately even if you haven’t planned any stays yet, as retroactive registration isn’t possible.