Qatar Airways Has Nearly Completed Starlink Upgrade To Its Whole 777 Fleet

Qatar Airways is nearing the completion of a fleet-wide upgrade of its Boeing 777 aircraft with Starlink satellite internet technology, aiming to enhance in-flight connectivity for passengers.

The Benefits of Starlink Technology

: Starlink promises to deliver high-speed internet, providing passengers with the ability to browse, stream, and stay connected throughout their journey. Reliable Connectivity: With satellite coverage, passengers can expect more consistent service, even on long-haul flights where traditional connectivity options may falter.

Expansion Plans to Airbus A350

Following the successful implementation on the Boeing 777 fleet, Qatar Airways is set to extend Starlink technology to its Airbus A350 aircraft this month.