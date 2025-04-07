Qatar Airways Has Nearly Completed Starlink Upgrade To Its Whole 777 Fleet

Qatar Airways is nearing the completion of a fleet-wide upgrade of its Boeing 777 aircraft with Starlink satellite internet technology, aiming to enhance in-flight connectivity for passengers.
The Benefits of Starlink Technology
- Faster Internet Speeds: Starlink promises to deliver high-speed internet, providing passengers with the ability to browse, stream, and stay connected throughout their journey.
- Reliable Connectivity: With satellite coverage, passengers can expect more consistent service, even on long-haul flights where traditional connectivity options may falter.
Expansion Plans to Airbus A350
Following the successful implementation on the Boeing 777 fleet, Qatar Airways is set to extend Starlink technology to its Airbus A350 aircraft this month.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are just a few aircraft away from completing a full fleet-wide upgrade of our Boeing 777s with Starlink connectivity—an industry-first for a widebody fleet of this scale. In April, we will become the first airline in the world to begin equipping the Airbus A350 with Starlink, taking another bold step in our journey of redefining connectivity in the skies. We affirm our continual efforts to enhance our onboard WiFi experience, ensuring passengers enjoy greater comfort, convenience, and service.”