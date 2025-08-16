Royal Island Resort & Spa, Maldives: Experience barefoot luxury with a Robinson Crusoe vibe in Baa Atoll

InsideFlyer’s Steffen recently spent some time in the Maldives – this is his review of the Royal Island Resort & Spa.

The Royal Island Resort & Spa Maldives, located in the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll, offers an authentic Maldivian experience surrounded by nature.

This charming, small island is covered by lush greenery and gardens with chill-out areas. Upon arrival, you will feel as though you are Robinson Crusoe, yet you won’t have to forego the comforts of a fully equipped all-inclusive resort.

The resort is part of Villa Resorts, a Maldivian hotel chain that has played a key role in shaping tourism in the Maldives for many years. In recent years, however, Villa Resorts has reinvented itself and undergone a complete rebranding. The Royal Island Resort & Spa is the most traditional resort in the group.

The journey usually involves a domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride to the island. Alternatively, you can take a seaplane, which offers spectacular views of atolls and lagoons on approach and is a real highlight.

Guests are greeted by the island’s relaxed atmosphere: lush greenery, palm groves, and the scent of the ocean – the perfect introduction to what is to come.

Sunset Beach Villa

The 152 villas are scattered along the island’s beaches. We opted for a Sunset Beach Villa, which is built in a traditional Maldivian style. The furnishings are more rustic and less modern than in some newer resorts, which fits in well with the island’s character.

The highlight of this category is the direct beach access: just a few steps separate the terrace from the turquoise sea. While some higher categories offer their own pool, this villa’s location and sunset views make up for that.

Guests who value privacy can opt for the Beach Pool Villas or the Two-Bedroom Pool Residences, which offer a private pool and larger living spaces.

However, we didn’t miss having our own pool because the spacious main pool with a swim-up bar always had plenty of space and was a relaxed meeting place.

Culinary Experiences at Royal Island Resort & Spa Maldives

The Maakanaa buffet restaurant is centrally located and does not feel cramped, even at peak times.

The day starts with an extensive breakfast buffet offering fresh fruit, a variety of breads and pastries, and a selection of hot dishes. There is also a live station where all kinds of egg dishes are prepared freshly to order. Coffee specialities and freshly squeezed juices are also available, making it an ideal start to the day.

All-inclusive guests can also visit Maakanaa for lunch. The varied and high-quality selection is complemented by live cooking stations, which provide variety and a personalised service.

The resort also offers a snack menu at lunchtime in the bar, featuring classics such as club sandwiches, fresh salads and pasta – ideal for guests who would rather not eat from the buffet.

A particular highlight was the afternoon tea, served from 4pm to 6pm in the Raabondhi Restaurant. This was included in the all-inclusive package and featured sweet treats such as cakes and pastries, as well as savoury snacks. The freshly prepared sandwiches rounded things off perfectly.

Dinner at Maakanaa starts at 7 p.m. and offers a variety of culinary options that change daily. Highlights include live cooking stations and a chocolate fountain for dessert.

Our private dinner on the beach was unforgettable too. For the occasion, a romantic tent was set up with candles and torches. We enjoyed a multi-course meal of grilled salmon with vegetables, aromatic soup, tender lamb for the main course, and creamy cheesecake for dessert.

The atmosphere, tranquillity and proximity to the sea made this one of the most special evenings of our stay.





The Boli Bar and the Pool Bar on Royal Island fit seamlessly into the resort’s relaxed overall concept. They were never overcrowded and always provided a pleasant place to unwind at the end of the day.

We were particularly impressed by the extensive all-inclusive menu, which included not only the usual soft drinks and beers, but also branded spirits, Aperol Spritz, a variety of cocktails and an assortment of fine wines. This premium selection clearly sets the resort apart from traditional all-inclusive resorts and creates a sense of generosity.

So, if you’re looking for an all-inclusive holiday in the Maldives, take a closer look at the Royal Island Resort & Spa.

Relaxation at Royal Island Resort & Spa

Each villa has its own private stretch of beach right on its doorstep. This means you can take just a few steps before jumping into the warm waters of the Indian Ocean. The expansive beach is also perfect for a short stroll.

Guests who prefer to relax by the pool will find it near the Boli Bar and the Pool Bar. The pool area offers classic sun loungers, as well as cosy cabanas for added comfort and shade.

Even when the hotel was fully booked, there was always plenty of space, making it ideal for enjoying a peaceful day with a drink from the swim-up bar or the Boli Bar.

Wellness & Experiences

Located in the heart of the Royal Island Resort, the Araamu Spa perfectly captures the island’s jungle character. Even the path leading there, which winds through tropical vegetation, prepares you for relaxation.

The shoulder and neck treatment we chose impressed us with both its peaceful surroundings and its noticeable effects: we felt deeply relaxed during the treatment itself. If you want to pamper your body and soul, this is the perfect place to do it.

Thanks to its location in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Royal Island is an ideal place to start a snorkelling or diving excursion. Our snorkelling tour began at 8.30am and took us to vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life.

A particular highlight was seeing sea turtles and a variety of colourful sea creatures. After returning to the resort at around midday, there was still plenty of time to relax on the beach or by the pool in the afternoon.

As well as snorkelling, the resort offers a range of other water sports and excursions, including dolphin safaris and sunset cruises. Guests who prefer to stay on the island can work out in the gym or play tennis.

All photos: (c) InsideFlyer & Villa Resorts