Dutch Environmental Flight Tax Set For Big Increase

The Netherlands has had an air tax on departing flights since 2021, and while it’s intended to help the environment, its effectiveness has always been a subject of debate. The current tax is a flat €29.40 per passenger, regardless of destination. That’s about to change.

Starting in 2027, the Dutch government plans to introduce a differentiated air tax with three tiers based on flight distance. This is expected to significantly increase the cost of long-haul flights in particular.

What Are The New Tax Tiers?

The current flat rate will be replaced by a new, tiered system from January 1, 2027:

Short-Haul (up to 2,000 km): The tax remains at €29.40.

The tax remains at €29.40. Medium-Haul (2,000-5,500 km): The tax will increase to €47.24.

The tax will increase to €47.24. Long-Haul (over 5,500 km): The tax will jump to €70.86.

There are a few exceptions, such as flights to the Dutch Caribbean territories, which will remain at the lowest tax rate.

Bottom Line

The new tax has drawn strong criticism from airlines, not least KLM, which argues that it will make the Netherlands the most expensive country in the EU for air travel. The concern is that it will encourage more people to drive to airports in neighbouring countries like Germany and Belgium to avoid the higher costs, which does little to help the environment.

The plan still needs to be approved by the Dutch parliament, but assuming it goes through, it will mark a significant shift in how the air tax is applied, making long-distance travel from the Netherlands more expensive.