Hilton Honors Has Finally Opened A Conrad Hotel In Germany…

The Conrad Hamburg officially opened its doors last week with a gala event attended by 500 guests, marking the debut of Hilton’s luxury brand Conrad Hotels & Resorts in Germany. The hotel is situated in the historic Levantehaus on Mönckebergstraße, an architectural landmark dating back to 1912.

The hotel aims to blend Hamburg’s Hanseatic tradition with international elegance. At the launch, Simon Vincent, Hilton President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa stated “Hamburg’s maritime tradition and dynamic cultural scene make the city the perfect location for our first Conrad hotel in Germany.”

Rooms & Design

The Levantehaus impresses with magnificent mosaics, ornately tiled walls, and Art Nouveau elements, all carefully restored at the Conrad Hamburg.

The London design studio 1508 London has combined these historical details with contemporary elegance, featuring custom-made chandeliers, vanilla stone, fine textiles, and select works of art to create a unique ambience.

The hotel offers 283 rooms and suites, including 28 studios with kitchenettes and 29 spacious suites, all reflecting “Hanseatic understatement paired with modern luxury”. Each guest room is adorned with curated contemporary art.

A standout feature is the 232 m² Presidential Suite, complete with a private sauna, fireplace, and balcony.

Culinary Delights at the Conrad Hamburg

The culinary heart of the hotel is the restaurant GRETA OTO, where chef Tilo Sachadä and pastry chef Roshlee Cardoso showcase the vibrant flavours of Latin America.

Guests can indulge in a variety of dishes, from ceviche to Brazilian beef, accompanied by sophisticated desserts. With 110 seats indoors and 48 on the terrace, GRETA OTO is aiming to become a highlight of Hamburg’s dining scene.

The hotel also features the Day Bar, a rum and cigar lounge, and the private dining room La Mesa for exclusive occasions.

Additionally, guests can look forward to a 1,000 m² spa and fitness oasis featuring a sauna, steam bath, whirlpool, and Hamburg’s longest hotel pool at 20 meters, set to open in November. A modern fitness studio will also be available around the clock.

