Earn Double Hyatt Points In Europe/Middle East/Africa This Fall

World of Hyatt has launched a new promotion covering stays in Europe, Africa and the Middle East this autumn. Members can earn double points on stays between 15 September and 1 December 2025, with a cap of 20,000 bonus points in total.

You’ll need to register by 1 November 2025 via the promo page, and only stays after you’ve registered will count. As always, it makes sense to register now, even if your plans are still uncertain – it costs nothing, and you don’t want to forget later.

What’s on offer?

The mechanics are simple: double points on eligible stays, up to the 20,000 bonus point limit. Hyatt points are generally quite valuable, so this is an easy way to top up your balance – whether you’ve got an expensive business trip coming up or just a weekend away.

What can 20,000 Hyatt points get you?

So, let’s say you max out the promo – what could you do with 20,000 points?

Free nights : The obvious choice. Reward nights start from just 3,500 points, although in Europe you’ll usually need more. For example: Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport – from 9,500 points in October Mr & Mrs Smith “De Plesman” in The Hague – from just under 14,000 points Lindner Hotel Antwerp – from 6,500 points

At the other end of the spectrum, high-end hotels like the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme or the Hotel Martinez in Cannes will set you back 35,000+ points per night.

: The obvious choice. Reward nights start from just 3,500 points, although in Europe you’ll usually need more. For example: Upgrades, Points + Cash, or extras : You can also spend points on room upgrades, dining, spa treatments, and even Avis car rentals.

: You can also spend points on room upgrades, dining, spa treatments, and even Avis car rentals. Airline miles: Conversions are possible too, though usually not the best value unless you’re topping up a frequent flyer account.

Realistically though, I’d say the sweet spot is still in the lower-category hotels – you’ll often find solid redemptions in the 5,000–15,000 point range, which makes 20,000 points go a long way.

Bottom line

This is a straightforward promotion: double points up to 20,000. It’s hardly life-changing, but it’s well worth registering for if you’ve got Hyatt stays lined up in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East this autumn.