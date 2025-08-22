Frontier Airlines Offering Elite Gold Status for Just $69

Frontier Airlines has launched a new promotion that makes elite status almost laughably easy to obtain. You don’t need to match from a competing airline or already hold elite status elsewhere. All you need is to be a member of one of several loyalty programs – and pay a one-time $69 enrollment fee.

It’s a bold move, clearly designed to get more travelers through Frontier’s doors, but the math can actually work out very nicely for anyone planning to fly the airline even once or twice.

How it works

Frontier is offering Elite Gold status through December 31, 2026, to members of the following loyalty programs:

Alaska Mileage Plan

JetBlue TrueBlue

Southwest Rapid Rewards

Spirit Free Spirit

You don’t need to hold status with these programs, simply being a member (free to join) is enough. Pay the $69 enrollment fee and status should appear in your Frontier account within 24–48 hours.

Important terms:

You must have joined the competing program before August 18, 2025

Status is valid until the end of 2026.

Frontier can pull the offer at any time – there’s no published end date.

You can’t retroactively apply status perks to existing bookings where you’ve already paid for extras.

What you get with Frontier Elite Gold

Frontier isn’t exactly known for full-service flying, so Gold status meaningfully improves the experience:

One free carry-on bag

Free seat assignments at booking

Complimentary upgrades to UpFront Plus seating (subject to availability)

Priority boarding

Given how quickly bag fees and seat selection add up, it wouldn’t take many flights to save more than $69 in fees.

Bottom line

Frontier Airlines is selling Elite Gold status for $69 to members of Alaska, JetBlue, Southwest, or Spirit’s loyalty programs. The perks – especially the free carry-on and seat assignments – could pay for themselves even after just one trip.

If you already fly Frontier or could see yourself giving them a shot, this is a low-cost way to smooth out the experience. If you’d never normally touch the airline, then $69 Gold status probably won’t change your mind.