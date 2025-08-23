Air France Unveils Renovated Lounge at Boston Logan

Air France has officially reopened its fully renovated lounge at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), bringing the design in line with the airline’s refreshed global lounge style. The new Salon Air France offers a brighter, more modern atmosphere – with an exclusive area reserved for Flying Blue Ultimate members.

A new look for Boston

The lounge, located in Terminal E, covers 550 square meters and seats around 126 guests. Created in partnership with SGK Brandimage, the redesign emphasizes Air France’s signature blue, white, and red palette, accented with wood and metal for a sleek but warm feel.

Inside, you’ll find:

A restaurant-style dining area with a hot and cold buffet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Menus that change throughout the day, including vegetarian options

A separate space exclusively for Flying Blue Ultimate guests

Workstations, quiet areas for phone calls, and widespread power outlets with USB ports

Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout

Who can access the lounge?

The renovated lounge is open to Business Class passengers of both Air France and KLM.

Flying Blue Elite Plus and SkyTeam Elite Plus members also have access if they are traveling on other international SkyTeam flights.

Business Class, Flying Blue Gold or Platinum members can bring a guest. Flying Blue Ultimate members can even bring up to eight guests

The lounge is open daily from 8:00 AM to 11:30 PM, making it convenient for both daytime and evening departures.

Boston-Paris service

Air France currently operates up to two daily flights between Boston (BOS) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), typically using the Airbus A350. In winter, the schedule drops to once daily. Delta also flies the route daily, while JetBlue competes with its Airbus A321neo service to Paris.

Bottom line

Air France’s newly renovated Boston lounge is a welcome upgrade for SkyTeam travelers. With a refreshed design, improved dining options, and an exclusive Flying Blue Ultimate section, it’s now more competitive with premium lounges offered by other carriers at Logan.

If you’re flying Air France, KLM, or another SkyTeam airline out of Boston, this revamped lounge should make the pre-flight experience more pleasant – especially for Flying Blue elites who can take advantage of generous guesting policies.