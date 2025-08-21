Waldorf Astoria Opens Its First Nordic Hotel in Helsinki

Hilton is bringing its iconic luxury brand to the Nordics for the very first time. On August 20, 2025, The Hotel Maria in Helsinki officially became the Waldorf Astoria Helsinki. For Hilton Honors members, that means a new way to earn and redeem points in one of Europe’s most underrated capitals.

The property is located in the stylish Kruununhaka district of Helsinki and occupies a historic 1885 building designed by architect Lagerspetz. The hotel features 116 rooms and suites, blending classic architecture with modern luxury. By the end of 2025, the full rebrand will be complete and the Waldorf Astoria name will be formally in place.

Highlights for guests include:

A signature restaurant and bar with a culinary focus

Fitness studio and modern wellness facilities

A Nordic spa featuring a traditional Finnish sauna – a nod to the country’s famous spa culture

This is a milestone for Hilton. Although the group already has a presence in Finland, this marks the first Waldorf Astoria in the Nordic region.

Bottom line

The Hotel Maria has had a complicated journey. Originally developed as a luxury independent property, the hotel ran into financial trouble during the pandemic and after the collapse of Russian inbound tourism following the war in Ukraine. Now, with new ownership and Hilton’s global distribution and loyalty engine behind it, the hotel has a much stronger foundation for long-term success.

It’s a strong addition to Hilton’s portfolio, and a sign that the brand sees the Nordics as ripe for growth.