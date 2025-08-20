Norse Atlantic Airways Cuts Routes and Refocuses for Summer 2026

Low-cost long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is making big changes to its transatlantic network starting with the summer 2026 schedule. The airline will slim down operations to just six aircraft in scheduled service and trim its destination list, concentrating instead on a handful of high-demand Europe–U.S. city pairs.

Notably, Norse is dropping all Nordic–U.S. flights, including the Oslo–New York JFK route that once defined its identity.

The new network

From summer 2026, Norse will focus on just three European gateways: Athens, London Gatwick, and Rome Fiumicino. These routes will continue:

Athens – New York JFK

London Gatwick – Los Angeles

London Gatwick – New York JFK

London Gatwick – Orlando

Rome Fiumicino – Los Angeles

Rome Fiumicino – New York JFK

London will clearly serve as the airline’s main hub, with three different U.S. destinations on the map.

Routes being cut

Several current routes will disappear once the new strategy kicks in:

Berlin – New York JFK

London Gatwick – Miami

Oslo – New York JFK

Paris Charles de Gaulle – Los Angeles

Paris Charles de Gaulle – New York JFK

The closure of Oslo–New York is especially symbolic. Norse launched in 2022 after Norwegian Air’s retreat from transatlantic flying. Moving away from its Nordic roots highlights just how much the carrier’s strategy has shifted.

Norse is aiming for simplicity: fewer bases, fewer routes, and better fleet utilization. By cutting underperforming services, the airline hopes to concentrate on high-demand, high-yield markets. At the same time, Norse continues leasing out aircraft to other carriers (including IndiGo) as part of its strategy to improve financial stability.

Still, competition is intense. Legacy carriers like British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, SAS, Delta, and United offer multiple daily frequencies and robust loyalty programs. Low-cost rivals Icelandair and PLAY provide wide connectivity via Reykjavik. Norse, by contrast, is betting that passengers will choose nonstop point-to-point flights at a low price = even with limited schedule flexibility.

Bottom line

Norse Atlantic Airways is slimming down and shifting focus for summer 2026, abandoning Nordic–U.S. flying and concentrating on a smaller set of high-demand routes from London, Rome, and Athens. The airline is positioning itself as a low-cost alternative on marquee transatlantic routes, but the question is whether a leaner network can sustain a loyal customer base in such a competitive market.

For travelers, Norse still represents one of the cheapest ways to cross the Atlantic on nonstop flights – but the days of connecting the U.S. to Oslo with Norse are officially over.