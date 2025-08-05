Imagine booking a flight for your dream vacation—only to discover later that the price dropped. Wouldn’t it be great to get the difference refunded without lifting a finger?

That’s exactly what pAiback offers: an intelligent and fully automated service that helps you get money back when flight prices drop after you book.

How pAiback Works

The process is simple and requires almost no effort:

Book your flight directly with the airline (currently works with Delta, American, Alaska, or United). Forward your booking confirmation via email to pAiback. pAiback’s AI-powered system starts monitoring the ticket price 24/7 – until your departure. If the price drops, pAiback contacts the airline, secures your ticket at the lower price, and applies the savings to your airline account as e-credit. Your flight number, seat, and booking reference stay the same—all changes happen behind the scenes.

Why Choose pAiback?

Dynamic Price Protection

Airfares fluctuate constantly—often by as much as 60% after booking. On average, pAiback users saves an average of $250 per ticket.

Automatic and User-Friendly

No need to manually track prices. With pAiback, it’s “set it and forget it.” The service works quietly in the background—even when you’re not thinking about it.

Keep Your Miles and Status

Since you book directly with the airline, you retain all your frequent flyer points, elite status, and upgrade eligibility—all while getting the best possible price.

No Savings = No Fee

pAiback charges 20% cenvenience fee on any savings it finds. If the price never drops, you pay nothing.

The Idea Behind It

pAiback was developed by co-founders Jason Lucking and Morgan Taylor. The idea came from personal frustration with unpredictable airfare pricing and the hassle of manual rebooking.

The service has already earned recognition, including the EIBF Enterprise Award and seed funding from the Champion of Champions competition.

How pAiback Compares

Unlike tools like Expedia or Google Flights—which require manual steps, charge fees, and have strict conditions—pAiback offers a fully automated, transparent solution with no hidden fees and continuous price monitoring. The other services typically only check for changes once per day, meaning that you can miss price drops that happens troughout the day.

Who Should Use pAiback?

Frequent flyers and business travelers : Save hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year—and ensure you never overpay.

: Save hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year—and ensure you never overpay. Budget-conscious vacationers : Book worry-free—pAiback handles the rest.

: Book worry-free—pAiback handles the rest. Loyalty program members: Keep your miles and perks, while still getting the lowest price.

How to Get Started

Book your flight directly on the airline’s website (Delta, American, Alaska, or United). Forward your booking confirmation to pAiback. Let their AI system take care of the rest.

Setup takes just a minute. When the price drops, you’ll be notified and the e-credit will show up in your airline account. Visit pAiback to learn more.

With pAiback, you get a smart travel partner working 24/7 to ensure you never overpay for a flight.

Book easily. Travel smarter. Let technology do the rest—with more money left in your pocket.