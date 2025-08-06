A Taste of Austria: New Breakfast Offerings in Austrian Airlines Business Class

Austrian Airlines has revamped its long-haul Business Class service, including offering guests a more personalised breakfast experience. The airline has reintroduced the traditional “Kreuzerlfrühstück”, allowing passengers to select their preferred breakfast items from a redesigned menu.

Key Features of the New Service

Customisable Breakfast: Business Class guests can now tick their chosen breakfast items directly on the menu card, adding a personal touch to their dining experience.

Focus on Austrian Products: Reflecting a commitment to regionality, many of the alcoholic beverages served in Business Class now come exclusively from Austrian producers. Highlights include:

Gin X1 from Burgenland

from Burgenland Gurktaler herbal liqueur from Carinthia

herbal liqueur from Carinthia Roggenhof Whisky Single Malt from Waldviertel

Passengers can also enjoy local delights such as Mozart Chocolate Liqueur from Salzburg and Ignaz Vodka from Vorarlberg. An Austrian dessert wine has replaced the previously offered port wine.

Non-alcoholic options from Austrian brands include Vöslauer mineral water, Rauch fruit juices, and the herbal classic, Almdudler.

With these innovations, Austrian Airlines aims to provide not just more choice and comfort but also a distinctly Austrian travel experience for its passengers.

Images: Austrian Airlines / Susanna Dyck