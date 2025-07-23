Delta Air Lines Upgrades In-Flight Menu for Summer 2025

As summer travel heats up, Delta Air Lines is refreshing its in-flight menu, introducing a range of new snacks, meals, and beverages. This enhancement also includes the recent addition of Taittinger champagne for Delta One Business Class passengers.

New Offerings with Delta

This summer, the SkyTeam member brings fresh options to every travel class.

On routes to and from Italy, Business Class passengers can indulge in new dishes like rotolo pasta filled with spinach and ricotta, paired with cherry tomatoes and fried basil. For those flying Delta One from the US, artichoke ravioli with cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese is now available on more routes. Additionally, the signature shrimp and grits with spicy Creole sauce and scallions is a must-try.

Delta One is also introducing several new wines, including Gerard Bertrand Rosé and Babich Black Label Sauvignon Blanc.

On longer domestic flights, Delta First (domestic Business Class) now features the Shake Shack Hamburger, served with a small salad, chips, and a brownie sprinkled with sea salt.

New Menu Options in Delta Comfort and Main

Delta is also catering to the everyday traveler in Delta Comfort (Premium Economy) and Main (Economy Class). Three new wines from Une Femme are now available, including a California red blend, Chardonnay, and a sparkling variety.

In Delta Comfort, international passengers can now pre-select their meals on more flights, minimizing food waste and enhancing the travel experience. Menu choices include chipotle chicken and mushroom mezzaluna, while Delta Main introduces a new snack: Cheez-It cheese crackers.

On domestic flights, Delta is rolling out a buy-on-board concept in the Economy cabin, featuring an expanded selection of healthy snacks. The popular Farmer’s Fridge offerings now include new salads, sandwiches, yogurt with granola and fresh blueberries, and chia pudding with mango.

Photo source: Delta Air Lines